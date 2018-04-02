Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: portable projector

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code MYNEBULA, which is about $72 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

#2: dropmix

DropMix Music Gaming System | $50 | Amazon

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

#3: SMART PLUG

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $25.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

#4: your favorite shower head

One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to just $93 today, within $5 of an all-time low. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.

#5: air fryer

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This normally-$60 Bella air fryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

#6: tool bundles

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Home Depot wants you to upgrade your tool collection with this one-day sale on a bunch of highly-rated Milwaukee tools.



The standout deal is this 7 tool bundle featuring a blower, circular saw, drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, right angle drill, and worklight. It’s pretty much a starter pack for anyone who is looking to dive into home improvement, and it’s just $400 today, which is $100 less than its Amazon price.

If you already have a lot of basics, Home Depot is also discounting Milwaukee’s driver bit set, pocket knife, and more. Just remember, this sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal pass you by.

#7: college basketball gear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best unpaid basketball players in the country compete for our amusement tonight in San Antonio, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a one-day basketball sale.



The deal includes a hoop, a few basketballs, and a bunch of licensed NCAA team apparel. Just click through to each clothing item to see what schools are available. This deal is only available today, so get your orders in before that shrill, car horn-like buzzer sounds.

#8: his & Her underwear sales

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of their new, lightweight, supima cotton boxer briefs for $22, down from the pack’s usual $27. Several sizes and two colors are available.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

#9: like-new headlights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this 3M headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Clip the 20% coupon to get it for $14.

#10: meat smoking manifesto

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Download the ebook for just $3 today.