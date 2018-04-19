Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: macbooks

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2015 model for $780-$970 from Amazon today, depending on your configuration.



Again, this computer is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have the 2016 model as my work computer, and it fits perfectly on an economy airline tray table.

#2: warm water bidet

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two.



Advertisement

This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $52, it’s tough to complain. Just be sure to use code 20KINJADEAL at checkout to save 20%.

#3: over-ear wireless headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA44O (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

#4: bluetooth speaker

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Harman Kardon is best known for high-end home theater audio equipment and headphones, but did you know they make Bluetooth speakers too? The Esquire 2 has an attractively slim form factor, but is actually packing four drivers under the grill, which is two more than you’d find in most Bluetooth speakers.



The gold model is down to $65 on Amazon today, an all-time low.

#5: adidas sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now that the weather’s nice enough to exercise outdoors (or at least tell yourself that you will), Nordstrom Rack’s running a pretty solid sale on Adidas gear. Pick up new sneakers for men and women, plus apparel for men and women as well. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s a good time to stock up on basics to throw on for the gym, or running errands.

#6: marquee light

Photo: Amazon (Think)

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $20 one from THINK. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 265 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.

#7: $170 powerful dyson

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: If you missed last week’s Dyson deal, Woot is running is an even better one today; They’re listing this refurbished Dyson Ball Animal for $170.

Advertisement

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $170 on Woot, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#8: furniture

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon wants you to use that tax return money on some new classy furniture. Today, they’ve discounted some pieces of their most popular brands by $75 or more.

Advertisement

First up, this Stone & Beam cognac sofa will run you $200 less than usual, and is made with 100% leather. You can sit in this high-backed Rivet love seat for $75 off, and this accent chair (available in a couple different colors) is discounted 100 bucks.

#9: Samsung microsd card

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.

#10: multitool

This ingenious little multitool looks like a house key, but is actually three screwdrivers, two small knives, and a bottle opener. At $10 for a 2-pack, why not?