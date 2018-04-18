Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: timbuk2 bags

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. Today only, Amazon is marking down six different styles of Timbuk2 bags: The Classic Messenger, the small and medium Closer Case, The Blink Pack, The Transit Briefcase, and The Ramble Pack. All of them are under $120, with most in the $75 range, which means you can organize your commuting style pretty easy. Plus, they make pretty good gifts.

#2: oled tvs

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#3: power washers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. Today only, Amazon’s spraying out deals on a couple different models from GreenWorks, plus a bunch of accessories.



Advertisement

The washers themselves are just $58 (an all-time l0w) and $102 (just a few bucks shy of an all-time low), so if you don’t already own one, this is a fantastic opportunity to save. Just be sure to check out the discounted accessories as well, and remember these prices are only available today, so get yours before they’re blasted away.

#4: smarter thermostat

Image: Amazon

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $110 from Woot, with free shipping for Prime members. It’s ostensibly a one-day deal, but I’d be shocked if it wasn’t sold out by lunchtime.



#5: standing desk

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day, this TaoTronics monitor riser is on sale for an all-time low $140 with promo code KINJASD1.

Advertisement

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds.

#6: boxer briefs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25 with $5 off promo code STAPRILSALE.

#7: soundcore mini

Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



Advertisement

I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code R46TM4H9 at checkout to get it for $18.

#8: horizon zero dawn

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering a $10 discount on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. That’s within $5 of the best price we’ve seen, and the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on the physical copy (previous deals have been on the digital download).



#9: shaving gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal for shaving and grooming just about every hair on your body.



Advertisement

For your beard, here’s a four-blade electric shaver from Panasonic for $77, within $2 of an all-time low. This is perfect for getting a razor-close shave, and also includes a pop-up edger for those tricky hairs under your nose.

And for everything else, this $50 Panasonic has 39 adjustable trim settings, and is designed for beard trimming, haircuts, and body hair grooming. It’s never been cheaper, but again, this deal is only available today.

#10: lightning cable

Image: Amazon

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $13 with promo code ANKER823. I have a similar 10' Anker cable running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.

