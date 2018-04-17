Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: boating & Fishing gear

Full of boat cleaning equipment, inflatable fishing boats, tackle boxes, and more, this Gold Box is meant for anyone who’s heading to the nearest body of water as soon as the weather allows.

The stand out deals are on this iBobber Bluetooth Fish Finder, which is discounted nearly $30, and this four-person inflatable boat, which comes with aluminum oars and an air pump. That’s just skimming the surface though, so cast a line over to Amazon to reel in the rest of the deals

#2: portable projector

Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code KJNEBULA

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



Advertisement

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code KJNEBULA, which is about $70 less than usual, and within $2 of the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

#3: DEWALT drill & Bit Set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do any serious DIY work around your house, a good drill and impact driver are table stakes. Today on Amazon, you can get a highly rated combo kit with both from DEWALT for the best price ever, plus a free bit set.



Advertisement

You’ll pay $165 for both products in today’s Gold Box, which is $14 less than the previous all-time low price on the combo kit by itself, without the bit set. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this one’s only available today, so don’t get screwed.

#4: japan vacation package

Photo: Lin Mei ( Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from Gate 1 Travel.



Advertisement

Starting at about $2100 per person (after promo code TZWCLJP, which saves you $460), you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights in Tokyo, and two nights each in Kyoto and Osaka, plus all of your transfers, including a bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, which is a sight all on its own. And in each city, you’ll have the benefit of an English-speaking tour guide, plus your entrance fees are covered to all of the various sights your tour visits.

Dates are available from July through the end of the year, and trips are priced from LAX by default, but you can customize your departure city for an added fee. Just don’t forget to use code TZWCLJP at checkout to save.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

#5: battery pack

Photo: Amazon

The vast majority of USB-C Power Delivery-capable battery packs top out at 30W of output, which is great for a 12" MacBook or a Nintendo Switch, but is a little underpowered for, say, a MacBook Pro.



Advertisement

But this 19,200mAh pack from Jackery though boosts the USB-C port to 45W, which should keep your high-draw devices humming even if you’re working on processor-intensive tasks. That USB-C port works both ways, too, so it can recharge at a speedy 45W if you have a powerful-enough wall charger. At $60, it’s very well priced for this space, and even includes an LCD screen that shows you the actual percentage of battery remaining, rather than, like, a series of dots or whatever other batteries use.

Today’s price is $20 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.

#6: tile tracker

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $46 today, an all-time low.



Advertisement

You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

#7: solar-powered keyboard

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Remember the little calculator you had in school that powered itself via a tiny solar panel? Logitech makes an entire wireless keyboard based on the same concept, and it’s on sale for $38 today, within a few bucks of an all-time low. Assuming you don’t live in a cave, you’ll never have to charge it.

#8: joy-con

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, so pick up an extra set of Joy-Con for $66 on Amazon. That’s only a few bucks off the regular price, but when it comes to first party Nintendo accessories, that counts as a notable deal.

#9: pegboard pack

Illustration: Amazon

If you’re lucky enough to have a garage or some work space, this 32" x 16" pegboard will really expand your storage space. You can hang it up for $28, a good $6 less than usual.

Advertisement

If you have some smaller gadgets to organize, throw in these discounted wire baskets too.

#10: glass containers

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This glass leftover container set didn’t win our recent poll of your favorite food storage containers, but these might be even better. These are glass, oven, freezer, microwave-safe, and leakproof containers and are cheaper than ever today when you enter promo code JUB45HT2 and clip the 8% off coupon.