#1: Anker Security System

GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

Normally, we wouldn’t post a crowdfunding deal without testing it ourselves first, and we plan to get a hands on next week (we’ll update this post with our impressions), but Anker’s offering a limited number of early bird discounts, and we didn’t want our readers to miss out on the opportunity.

#2: Cereal Marshmallows

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with the cardboard-like cereal, your dreams have come true.

Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $20, the best price we’ve seen in a few months and within a $1 of this product’s historic low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without the silly cereal taking up space.

#3: Roomba 690

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted a great low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few welcome features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back to clean floors.

$300 is the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season, when it was available for $275.

#4: Nike Flash Sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

#5: 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate Earth Week, you can save an extra 20% at checkout. Because it’s sort of like recycling, I guess?



Tons of categories are included in the sale, including video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and cameras. Just find an Amazon Warehouse listing of an eligible item, add it to your cart, and you should see an extra 20% discount at checkout, on top of the already-discounted price you got for buying used. Most products tend to only have a handful of Warehouse listings though, so go cross a few things off your wish list before the good stuff is all gone.

#6: Anker Car Accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Step on the accelerator and get over to Amazon, because they’re running a one-day deal on Anker’s popular car accessories right now.



First up, you can choose from two car chargers. One has Quick Charge 3.0 on both ports, and that’s cool and all, but you should probably get the Roav for just $1 more. It still has Quick Charge 3.0 (only on one port, instead of both), and uses Bluetooth to mark on a map where you parked, and even lets you change the LED light color with your phone.

The sale also includes a pair of popular dash cams. The main difference between the two is Wi-Fi: The $51 model has it, and the $45 one doesn’t, which should make the decision pretty easy. The Wi-Fi model has a narrower operating temperature range though: 32℉-149℉ vs. -4℉-158℉, so you may want to opt for the cheaper model if you live in an extreme climate.

#7: Klymit Camping Gear

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more. I have the Static V2 pad and for $40, I’m kind of pissed I can’t return mine and grab it from Amazon.



Note: No, that’s not a giant Cheeto. It’s a sleeping bag.

#8: Grenco 4/20 Sale

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $105 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale.



Or, for just $75, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

#9: Society6

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 25% off everything they sell until midnight (PT) tonight with the code APRIL25.

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

#10: Cable Modem

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every modem rental fee you pay to your ISP is padding for their bottom line, and a total rip-off for you. Fortunately, you can buy your own modem for a relatively small upfront cost, and knock a few bucks off your monthly bill.



There used to be a general consensus that Motorola’s SB6141 was the best modem for most cable internet subscribers, but the newer SB6183 supports double the maximum download speeds (686mbps), which is important for future-proofing purposes, if nothing else. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen on a non-refurb, as long as you clip the $7 coupon.