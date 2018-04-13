Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: oled tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both over $1000 less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

#2: readers’ favorite router

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $140 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

h/t William Trottier

#3: 4k monitor

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Woot’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $220, while supplies last. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

#4: vacation in southern spain

Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If this week’s Ireland and South America vacation packages didn’t quite fit the bill for you, could we talk you into Spain?



Gate 1 Travel’s latest package includes flights, six hotel nights in three southern Spanish cities, daily breakfast, three dinners with wine, all of your transfers, and the services of a tour guide, starting at $1299 per person with promo code TZWAFSN. Just be sure to eat all of the paella. Not a lot of paella...all of the paella.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

#5: bamboo mattress pads

Image: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and you can save $20 on a popular one today on Amazon.



Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with cooling, Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$100 today after you clip the $20 coupon, depending on the size, which are only a few dollars more than prices we’ve seen during one-day Gold Box deals.

#6: under armour outlet sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

#7: $139 power washer

Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years worth of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

If you’re looking for a more affordable (albeit less powerful option), this Sun Joe model is at its all-time-low price today, just $56.

#8: Travel Charger

Anker’s newest PowerPort travel charger includes two special ports: a regular USB port with PowerIQ 2.0 technology to deliver Quick Charge speeds to compatible devices, and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. Despite all this power, the charger itself is very small, and includes folding prongs to take up less room in your bag.



Save $10 on yours today with promo code SUPERPD2.

#9: yamaha receiver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t hopped aboard the sound bar train, and still like to build your home theater audio setup piecemeal, this 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver is down to $320 on Amazon today, an all-time low by over $100.



That gets you four HDR/4K-capable HDMI ports, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even the ability to use your speaker outputs for 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D audio, rather than traditional 7.2 surround sound. Just note that today’s price is only available today, and could sell out early.

#10: shovel knight

Screenshot: Amazon

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.



The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.