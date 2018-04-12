Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: 6tb of storage space

Graphic: Shep McAllister ( Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

#2: $159 robotic vacuum

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code 52K7EN3C. Now you’ll have more time to clean the bathroom!

#3: ring doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell | $100 | Amazon

Amazon just officially closed on its acquisition of Ring, and the first order of business is dropping the price of the standard video doorbell to $100, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on it.



Advertisement

Ring’s video doorbell lets you see who’s at the front door, even if you’re halfway across the world. Plus, it can be powered via its internal battery, or wired directly to your home, so you don’t have to choose.



#4: qi charging pad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Monoprice Qi pads only charge at 5W, which is pretty slow, and they certainly aren’t the best looking charging accessories out there. But for $7, I’d be willing to excuse a lot. At that price, you could scatter them all around your house and office for seamless phone charging wherever you are.



#5: lowest price on a thermapen

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lucky for all of us, ThermoWorks overstocked their gray Thermapen Mk4s, so today, you can get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $74, or $25 less than usual. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This deal probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been pining for one of these, this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

#6: memory foam pillow

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Start snoozing on a memory foam pillow for just $16 with promo code BUYCRM70. Its ergonomic wave design cradles your head without straining your neck. Plus, the pillow’s ventilation holes are designed to keep you cooler while you sleep. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen, so don’t sleep on it!

#7: uniqlo ships for free

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.

#8: god of war

Screenshot: Amazon

Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.

#9: smarter toothbrush

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$115's a solid price for any top of the line electric toothbrush, and Oral-B’s Pro 7000 SmartSeries add Bluetooth to the mix, just for kicks.



Advertisement

In addition to six different cleaning modes (including one for your tongue), a travel kit, a pressure sensor, and a timer, the Pro 7000 also syncs to an iOS or Android app that tracks your brushing habits and offers personalized feedback.

I know a lot of people are reflexively against the Bluetoothification of everyday household items, and that’s fine. What I’m saying is that even if you never download that app, this is still a fantastic toothbrush at $115. Just be sure to clip the $20 coupon on the page to get the full discount.

#10: gaming keyboard

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair makes our readers’ favorite mechanical keyboards, and the smallest member of the family is down to its best price ever today.



Advertisement

Like Corsair’s larger K70 and K95, the K63 uses genuine Cherry MX switches (Reds, in this case), and features customizable (though single color) backlighting. The main difference is that the K63 doesn’t have a number pad, which may or may not be an issue for your workflow, but there’s no doubt it saves a ton of desk space.