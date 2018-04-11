Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: rechargeable batteries

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re making the switch to rechargeable batteries, the best place to start is the Eneloop Power Pack. With eight AAs, two AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger, it has everything you need to fit most battery-powered electronics you have in your house.



$31 isn’t an all-time low, but it’s the first discount we’ve seen this year, and about $5 less than usual.

#2: waterproof speaker

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Andrew Liszewski

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



Advertisement

The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

This is a Gold Box deal, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out early. If you aren’t seeing the right price, be sure to check the other colors.

#3: instant pot

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $86, or $14 less than usual. While that’s not as good as deals we saw late last year, including a nice $69 one-day deal, it is the best deal Amazon’s run on it in 2018.

Advertisement

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#4: ALEXA FOR YOUR CAR

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Photo: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $10 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today, no promo code required.



Advertisement

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

#5: all-clad tri-ply cookware

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you cook regularly, getting a quality set of pots and pans is a must. Our readers have bought thousands and thousands of All-Clad tri-ply skillets, so if you’re ready to take the jump and get a whole tri-ply set, today’s price on Amazon is the best we’ve seen all year.

Advertisement

The 10-piece set includes 8 inch and 10 inch fry pans, 2 quart and 3 quart sauce pans with lids, 3 quart sauté pan with lid, and 8 quart stockpot with lid. But these aren’t regular stainless pans, they’re tri-ply bonded meaning they have a layer of durable stainless steel encapsulating an aluminum core, which heats more evenly than their cheaper counterparts.

Typically priced around $700, today’s $571 price tag is great discount. If that still feels like a big chunk of change, consider that these will likely last a lifetime.

#6: drill and bit set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is the time for home improvement projects, and you can be ready with this 18V Makita drill deal. Today only, Amazon’s taking a $4 off the current price of the drill, and throwing in a contractor grade bit set (currently $22) for free.



Advertisement

The drill sold for as low as $99 a few times around the holiday season, but it’s more recently been priced around $145-$160.

#7: patagonia sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

#8: Surge protector/night light



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $16 with promo code AUKEPX06.

#9: trackball mouse

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

Advertisement

$85 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the mouse, so grab one before the price goes back up.

#10: string lights

Image: Amazon

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can get a 25' strand for the best price ever.



Advertisement

Each strand is 25' long, weatherproof, and holds 25 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain three of them together into 75’ mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.