#1: itunes gift card

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

#2: extra 20% off New balance

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.



#3: AMAZON FIRE TABLETS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

#4: ireland

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

#5: camera drone

Photo: Amazon

$28 mini drones aren’t unheard of these days, but it’s not often you see one that cheap that includes a camera and live FPV streaming over Wi-Fi.



In fairness, that camera only captures a paltry 640x480, but the fact that it can stream a live view to your phone (which snaps into a dock at the top of the controller) makes the whole thing easier to fly, and can help train you to fly a “real” camera drone from the likes of DJI. Plus, the entire drone folds up and fits into a compartment inside the controller, meaning you can throw it into a bag and take it with you anywhere.

Just note that today’s all-time low price is only available today, so don’t let it fly away.

#6: airtight food storage

These highly rated food containers basically look like OXO Pops, but with a less fun lid mechanism, and only half the price. They’re perfect for storing grains and pasta, and they’ll keep chips and cookies fresher than their original packaging once you open them. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen, but it’s only available today, so don’t let this deal get stale.

#7: scale

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The price on this 4.4-star rated scale weighs in at just $23 today, the best we’ve ever seen. Not only does it display weight, it also tell you your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, hydration, and bone density, which is very impressive for a scale at this price point.

#8: guardians of the galaxy comics

Graphic: Shep McAllister

#9: flashlights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This SureFire flashlight carries a ridiculously good 4.8 star rating on Amazon, and you can add it to your toolbox for $40 today, an all-time low. The key feature here is that it has two light levels: 320 lumens, or 15 for extended runtime. In pitch black darkness, you can do a lot with 15 lumens, and surprisingly few flashlights have a similar option.



Or, for $10 more, you can opt for Anker’s top-of-the-line LC130, which is IP67 dust and water resistant, includes a USB rechargeable battery, and outputs an astonishing 1300 lumens. However, unlike the SureFire, there’s no dim mode, so don’t point it in anyone’s eyes. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

#10: up to 30% off outdoor gear

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.