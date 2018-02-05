GIF

#1: refurbished rokus

Roku’s Premiere+ is one of the only streaming boxes in town capable of playing HDR 4K video at 60 FPS, and at $48 for a refurb, it’s also the cheapest. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever offered on this model, but the deal is only available today.



Roku also came out with a new version of its popular streaming stick late last year, and you can already get a refurb for just $30, today only.



Most of this Gizmodo review of the older model still holds true, but the 2017 model comes with a voice remote, so you won’t have to search for shows with an on-screen keyboard.

#2: watches

Valentine’s Day is mostly BS, but occasionally a day to celebrate love and all that jazz. It’s also a day of make-or-break gifting, which can go south real quick. Amazon has over 50 watches to choose from in this Valentine’s Day-gifting Gold Box, from brands like Citizen, Fossil, Invicta, Timex, and more. But you’d better grab your gift before time runs out.

Note: Select Amazon Prime members can clip an extra 15% off coupon on your first watch purchase.

#3: anker earbuds

Anker has not one, but two brand new sets of truly wireless earbuds on the market, and both are on sale for Valentine’s Day.



We just put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds, but the gist is that they’re both solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. The Plus model adds a transparency feature that uses microphones to let through a bit of ambient noise, customizable EQ settings, a case with 48 hours of battery life (compared to 24), and a few other features, but you can’t go wrong either way.

You can get the basic Liberties for just $80 right now with promo code LOVEZOLO, or save $30 and get the Liberty+ for just $120 with code ZOLOLOVE, which is the best deal we’ve seen on those since their crowdfunding campaign.

#4: 2tb of storage

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

#5: robot vacuum

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum recently got upgraded to a new and improved model, and you can suck up yours today for just $220 after clipping the $30 coupon on the product page the best deal we’ve seen in several months.

It has the features you guys loved about the first model - remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair.

#6: standing desk

So you want to try a standing desk, but don’t want to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You get off your butt and buy this monitor riser for an all-time low price, that’s what.



This FlexiSpot riser arrives fully assembled, and sits on top of your existing desk. Just place your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use their integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it. Just use promo code 2058C7FQ at checkout to save $54.

#7: smart scale

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $40, after you clip the $10 coupon.

#8: timbuk2 sale

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. Right now, grab 30% off top-selling styles with the code BEST30, which includes their ever-popular Commute, one of your favorite laptop bags. There’s also a bunch of backpacks as well as messengers to make travel a little bit easier. Plus, they make pretty good gifts.



#9: swiss army knife

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and the Huntsman II model is down to one of its best prices in years right now. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.



#10: wool dryer balls

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $8 today with promo code 799yzyzy. Just toss them in your dryer, and they’ll help agitate your clothes and break up clumps, meaning everything dries faster, come out softer, and has fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.