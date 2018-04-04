Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: 200gb microsd card

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $62, a solid discount from its usual ~$73. This would be perfect for those massive Nintendo Switch games, or for popping into your phone, dash cam, or GoPro.



We saw this drop as low as $60 last month, and $50 during a one-Day Gold Box deal during Black Friday, but this is still a very solid price for this amount of storage.

#2: top-rated wireless headphones

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

Advertisement

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.

#3: tax software

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can’t put it off much longer, folks. Taxes are due in less than two weeks, but if you still haven’t filed, Amazon’s rewarding your procrastination with a fantastic deal on H&R Block Deluxe + State.



Advertisement

$18 is an all-time low price, and you can even choose between a disc or a download. Unfortunately, this deal only applies to the Deluxe tier, so check this chart to make sure it’ll work for you before you buy.

#4: foam tiles

Image: Amazon

Pad the floor of your home gym, workshop, or playroom with these foam tiles. They’re lightweight, water-resistant, and easy to clean up. A 6-pack of 2' x 2' gray tiles is just $20 today, which is about $4 less than the typical price.

#5: old navy

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewide to bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.

#6: 3-in-1 tool kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you embark on your next home improvement project, check out this Bosch combo kit, on sale for about $60 less than usual in today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

$139 gets you a compact drill/driver, a handheld reciprocating saw, a work light, and a couple of batteries to power them. These 12V tools aren’t the most powerful you can buy, but they’re small, lightweight, and strong enough for most tasks around the house, as evidenced by a 4.6 star review average from over 400 customers.

This kit has sold for $200 since it was released last year, so today’s deal is the first we’ve ever seen.

#7: battery pack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

Advertisement

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.

#8: SWITCH CONTROLLER

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

#9: foam mattress

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Sweetnight 10' gel memory foam mattresses to under $430. Featuring a dual-sided system (one side is a pillow top, the other is firm), a queen will run you just $329 and a king is $411.

#10: workout while you work

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot is the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.