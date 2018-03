Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QAXI6QOK. A series of three lights correspond to a handy chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more.