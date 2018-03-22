Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QAXI6QOK. A series of three lights correspond to a handy chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more.
Test Your Power Outlets With This $5 Gadget
