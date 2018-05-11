Want to screen print t-shirts, kids’ soccer jerseys, or other arts and crafts at home? The Cricut Easy Press offers a giant heating pad that makes the process way simpler than an iron. It rarely sells for under $130, and has never been below $120 on Amazon, but today, you can grab it for $106.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take Your Shirt Decorating In-House For With the Cricut Easy Press, On Sale Today Only
Want to screen print t-shirts, kids’ soccer jerseys, or other arts and crafts at home? The Cricut Easy Press offers a giant heating pad that makes the process way simpler than an iron. It rarely sells for under $130, and has never been below $120 on Amazon, but today, you can grab it for $106.