Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have enough Qi pads in your life, a couple of great ones are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I suspect the more popular option will be this 10W pad for just $9, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on any pad from a well-known brand like RAVPower. It’ll only charge iPhones at 5W, but compatible Android phones will be able to take advantage of the 10W power.

If you’re an iPhone owner and want to charge at faster speeds though, this $37 charging stand supports Apple’s needlessly complicated 7.5W charging standard. Just note that it has to be plugged into the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to operate; you can’t just plug it into any USB port.

Both deals are only available today though, so don’t miss out.