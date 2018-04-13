Every kitchen needs a scale, especially if you do any form of baking. These two Dr. Meter scales are both $8 today. They’re pretty similar products, with an 11-pound limit, displaying weight in increments of 1g/1ml, so really it’s a style preference. If you pick the stainless steel circular scale, be sure to enter promo code XOBNJNS7, and the tempered glass scale doesn’t need a promo code.

