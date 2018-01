Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

MSI Gaming Laptops | $1330-$1360 | MassDrop | Add $30 for the 17" model at checkout

Packing in a quad core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive paired with a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU, these MSI gaming laptops should be able to handle everything you throw at them, and MassDrop has them for about $150-$200 less than you’ll find elsewhere.



Internally, the 15" and 17" models seem to be identical, so you’re really just paying an extra $30 for the larger (though not more spacious - they’re both 1080p) screen.