Graphic: Shep McAllister

$100 camera drones aren’t all that uncommon these days, but most of those cameras could be charitably compared to smartphones circa 2009. They produce images, yes, but maybe not anything you’d want to look at.



The Force1 F100 Ghost Drone though includes a 1080p action camera that actually looks pretty good, but you can also swap in a GoPro HERO3 or HERO4 in its place for even better shots. Plus, you get a couple of extra shells and two batteries. There’s no gimbal, and the range won’t compare to a DJI drone, but for $100, it’s a solid package. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.