I realize paying $49 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take Skyrim With You Everywhere - Now Cheaper Than Ever on Nintendo Switch
I realize paying $49 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!