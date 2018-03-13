KitchenAid’s massive 7 Qt. stand mixer is probably overkill for most of us, but if you frequently cook for a large family, it can take care of a lot of the baking busywork for you. Refurbs of the mixer normally sell for $420, but today only on Amazon, it’s just $350.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take $70 Off KitchenAid's Spacious 7 Qt. Mixer, Today Only
KitchenAid’s massive 7 Qt. stand mixer is probably overkill for most of us, but if you frequently cook for a large family, it can take care of a lot of the baking busywork for you. Refurbs of the mixer normally sell for $420, but today only on Amazon, it’s just $350.