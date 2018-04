Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 25% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 25% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.