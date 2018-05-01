Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.



I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.