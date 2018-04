Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may lack some of the name recognition of other gaming peripheral manufacturers, this UTechSmart mechanical gaming keyboard has great user reviews, fully customizable backlighting, and a price tag of only $60 with promo code BOQ86MDD, which is a great deal for the features you’re getting.



This is from the same company as the cult-favorite UTechSmart Venus MMO mouse, if aren’t sure of the company’s bona fides.