Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Sold out

This laptop backpack is just $10 when you enter code O7OG4CXJ at checkout. It includes a padded sleeve that can accommodate up to 15-inch laptops and enough space to also hold an iPad or a couple of textbooks. The coupon code will work on the light green, blue, denim blue, pink, and gray colors, so you have some options, and for just $10, you probably should pick up more than one.