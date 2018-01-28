Amazon Fire TV, our readers’ favorite way to shave, tailgating gear for the Big Football Event next weekend, and more lead Sunday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Fire TV | $55 | Amazon

In preparation for the large, popular, football event next week, Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



For a limited time, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $55, a $15 discount, and within $5 of an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

You can also bundle an HDTV antenna, which should be be able to pull in the Super Bowl if you live close enough to a transmitter, for just $15 extra.

Save Up to $250 on select Macbooks | Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $250 off all of their 13" Macbooks and it’s absolutely worth looking if you’re in need of a new laptop. Grab an 8GB with 256GB of flash storage for $1250, or go all out for a 16GB with a 512GB SSD for $1950.

1TB SanDisk SSD | $250 | Amazon

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer (or PS4), and $250 is the best price we’ve seen on a 1TB drive in a few months, let alone from a well-known manufacturer like SanDisk.



TaoTronics Noise Canceling Headphones | $37 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA22J

Will these noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I doubt it. But they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper at just $37, and should still be able to turn down the volume on the background noise in your office, or on an airplane.



Apple’s coming out with a $349 smart speaker next month. That’s...bold, especially when you can get two Sonos Ones for the same price for a limited time.



iClever USB-C PD Jump Starter | $72 | Amazon | Promo code ABCD3366

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge new MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.

Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card | $20 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $19.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.



Raspberry Pi 3 Model B | $46 | Amazon | Promo code 6OOQOSHO

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $46 with promo code 6OOQOSHO.



Update: You can also get this bundle with a 32GB microSD card, a retro game console case, and an HDMI cable for $66 with code 45YOCHIQ.

VicTsing Shower Speaker | $14 | Amazon | Promo code C8D39KAN

Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Especially when they’ll only set you back $14 with promo code C8D39KAN.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Accoutrements Horse Head Squirrel Feeder | $13 | Amazon

We finally found it. The best product on Amazon.



This is a horse head-shaped squirrel feeder that hangs from a tree branch. To get to the food, a squirrel has to stand on its back legs and put its head inside the horse, which the Amazon product description claims “causes much hilarity.” Understatement of the century, if you ask me.

$13 is on the low end of its usual price range, and kind of insane considering this product is clearly worth hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars.

It’s also one of my Shep’s favorite Kinja Deals of last year.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to the best price we’ve seen today on Amazon.



You get to choose from either the 20 oz. for $6, the lowest price ever, or 24 oz. model for just $4 more. Usually, when we post a deal on Contigo mugs, it’s for the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.



Note: Though all three colors listed of the 20oz are the same price, the red is an Add-On item for some reason.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill memory foam mattress (and the price is reflective of that). But if you want the full experience of sleeping on 11-inch memory foam, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Loft Soft Mattress is on sale, today only. The prices are steep compared to other internet-friendly brands, but its features a SmartClimate System to keep you cool, and has a 10 year warranty.

Go Pet Club Cat Tree | $34 | Amazon

This is the lowest price this cat tree has ever been, so you can spend $34 to try and win your cat’s affection, and fail miserably.



Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead | $184 | Amazon

Dyson dominated the nominations in our favorite vacuum Co-Op, and you can pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead from Amazon for $184.



Shep: I got the Animal version of this vacuum a few months ago, and it’s seriously life changing. I use it for floors, for my furniture, and even just for dusting. You’d be hard-pressed to find any Dyson vacuum for under $200, let alone a battery-powered one, so I’d take advantage of this deal before they’re all cleaned out.

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get four Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $50 today on Amazon.



Aukey Night Light | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYS24

Aukey made an orb of light that you can take anywhere, and it’s only $15 today with promo code AUKEYS24. The light can sit on your table, hang from above, stick to any magnetic surface, and even float in the pool while putting out five hours of light at max brightness with its built-in battery. Oh, it’s also an RGB lamp, so you can change its color too.

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Of all the products you can buy to make winter more bearable, a heated blanket has to rank near the top. Two different models from Sunbeam are on sale today; one for your queen bed, and another for the couch.



Etekcity ROCO Camping Lantern | $16 | Amazon | Promo code Y2ECVCFB

One of the most versatile LED lighting products you’ve ever seen is just $16 right now with promo code Y2ECVCFB.

The Etekcity ROCO is a “bedside lamp, table lamp, camping lantern, nightlight, flashlight, work light, and emergency light” all rolled into one. It runs off a built-in battery. Tt can hang via the built-in strap, or attach to metal surface with its built-in magnets. It has three brightness levels and seven different lighting colors. Basically, if you need to illuminate something, the ROCO can do it.

Chef’s Star Wine Glass 12-Pack | $9 | Amazon | Promo code UOS3S3NA

<Bad stand up comedian voice> What’s the deal with wine glass stems? You’re just going to break them, and for what, so your wine can float a few inches above the table?



Stemless glasses are less prone to shattering, take up less space in your cabinets, and most importantly of all, are dishwasher safe. So pick up a dozen of them for just $9 today with promo code UOS3S3NA.

Perhaps it’s not the most exciting purchase, but this 3-bag laundry sorter can make your laundry day suck a little less by allowing you to separate out all your laundry categories (lights, darks, delicates, etc) before wash day. It might even prevent you from washing that dry-clean-only shirt, or accidentally dyeing all your white clothes pink with that run-away red sock. Whatever the case, this sorter is ~$5 less than usual.

Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves | $9 | Amazon | Promo code XJZ2UX6N

These $9 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Philips Norelco OneBlade | $26 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is the shaver of choice for every guy on our staff, and you can try it yourself for just $26 today.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and while it was famously available for $17 on Black Friday, this is otherwise about as good a deal as we’ve seen. I paid full price for it back in March of last year (I’m still on my original blade, for the record), and have zero regrets.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



The Very Large Football Game is happening next weekend, and if you plan on tailgating at all, this one-day sale is your ticket. Pick up pop-up canopies, grills, tons of Coleman coolers, and more, for a lot less than you’ll probably spend on alcohol for the game.

$10 Off Any $20 Order, Plus Free Shipping | Dorco | Promo code KINJA10T

We’re used to seeing deals on individual Dorco products, but today, you can use code KINJA10T to save $10 on any $20 order, plus free shipping. So go ahead, stock up on cartridges for your favorite razor, or treat yourself and see what shaving with seven blades is like.



Advertisement

Do copper compression sleeves actually do anything, medically? I doubt it. But if you feel cool wearing them, then more power to you. Here are some on sale.



Panasonic Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer with Vacuum | $12 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon

$12 is a pretty good price for any typical nose and ear hair trimmer. But this one from Panasonic incorporates a tiny vacuum cleaner to grab your hairs so they don’t go all over the bathroom. It would make a great, if somewhat passive aggressive stocking stuffer.

Extra 15% off sale select styles | Merrell | Use code WINTER15

Merrell makes some of the best footwear in the game, and they’re taking an extra 15% off sale styles with the code WINTER15, to help you hit the trails (plus some outerwear to help with the cold). It may not exactly be hiking weather, but if you’re a bold winter camper, these are the boots you should pick up.

Top Media Deals

Kindle Deal of the Day | Amazon

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon’s running a one-day Kindle ebook sale, this time focusing on “Most Wished For Reads” which I guess means books added to Wish Lists? There’s everything from murder mysteries to self help books, so there’s probably something for everyone, including your insufferable friend that keeps talking about re-reading Infinite Jest but not wanting to lug it onto the subway.

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 20,000 titles!), but we broke out a few of our favorites on this post. Otherwise, let us know what you found in the comments!

h/t relic1980

4-month Google Play Music Unlimited/YouTube Red free trial | New members only

If you’ve never subscribed to Google Play Music Unlimited, you can get a four month free trial right now, complete with a free YouTube Red membership, which gives you access to some exclusive content and (much more importantly) eliminates ads from YouTube videos.



You’ll need a credit card to access the trial, as it’ll automatically charge you after the four months are over, but you can cancel your account immediately, and still have access until the trial expires. Unfortunately, this promotion is only available for new Google Play Music Unlimited members - if you’ve ever had an Unlimited account in the past, you aren’t eligible.

Top Gaming Deals

While certainly not perfect, Shep actually really enjoyed Mass Effect Andromeda. Plus, it’s likely to be the last we see of Mass Effect for quite some time. I think it’s absolutely worth $12 for the deluxe edition on Xbox One.

Today at GameStop, $15 gets you Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel with all of their DLC for your PS4 or Xbox One. That’s an all-time low price, and a fantastic deal on what should be 100+ hours worth of content.



When this set came out, Kotaku helpfully collected all of their relevant Borderlands reviews from over the years, so be sure to check those out if you’re on the fence.

Nintendo Switch Dock Set | $75 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for an all-time low $75 right now. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find.