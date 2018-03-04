Popular Kindle ebooks, the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and Super Mario Cereal lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you can get them for as low a price as we’ve seen. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, drop what you’re doing and check out this Cyber Acoustics 2.1 channel system, now marked down to just $60.



It’s no secret that Anker makes your favorite charging gear, and their popular and compact PowerPort 2 is on sale for just $9 right now.



While it doesn’t have Quick Charge built in, its two ports can pump out 2.4A of power simultaneously, which is enough to charge two iPads at full speed, and since it can accept 100-240V, it’s perfect for international travel. I’ve owned one of these for awhile, and it’s been great.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jabra’s MOVE Bluetooth headphones are Gizmodo’s top entry-level pick in the category, and Amazon’s taking $30 off their usual price today.



In addition to great looks, the MOVEs feature 8 hours of active battery life, and nearly two weeks of standby time, meaning you shouldn’t have to babysit the battery. Plus, you get a built-in microphone for calls, and a removable cable so you can use them on an airplane as well. Most importantly though, Gizmodo claims they sound just as good as Jabra’s excellent REVO headphones, which retail twice as much.

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but Luminoodle’s are some of the most highly-rated out there, and you can save on the white models today on Amazon.



Right now, you can grab the medium size for $14 or the large for $15. If you aren’t familiar, these ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool.

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one. Get it for an all-time low $72 today with promo code ABCD3366.

Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB ports, so it only makes sense for power strips to incorporate them. Today on Amazon, you can get an 8-AC outlet/6-USB strip for $29 with promo code AUKEPA13. One of those USB ports even has Quick Charge 3.0.

Update 3/2: This deal has been running for a couple of weeks, but it’ll be gone after this weekend, so get your orders in.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today, or $8 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

At some point, AAA batteries will be banished from existence, I’m sure of it. But until then, it’s worth keeping a few rechargeables around just in case. At one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack from AmazonBasics should be a no-brainer.



Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

Top Home Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: One particular strand just dropped to $40, meaning our code will bring it down to $32!

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can save 20% on the strand of your choice with promo code 20KINJA.



Each strand is 48' long, weatherproof, and holds 15 incandescent bulbs. Your only real options are the color of the cord and the shape of the bulb - the code will work on both the default S14 bulbs and the globe-style G60s. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain eight of them together into a 384' mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

Olive Oil + Vinegar Squeeze Bottles | $19 | Amazon

$19 is about what you’d normally expect to pay for a single olive oil squeeze bottle, but this set includes a smaller vinegar bottle too. Both include a measuring cup built into the lid - just squeeze the buttons until you have the right amount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are mixing bowls, and then there are mixing bowls. This set includes measurement lines engraved on the inside, silicone handles, and even lids. And at $29, it’s about $8 less than usual today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own nuts now under its Happy Belly brand, and several different bags are about 30% off today. Options include various kinds of pecans, almonds, and peanuts, and most of them include two bags.



GreenWorks’ 20-inch battery-powered lawn mower is actually Amazon’s top-selling walk-behind mower, and you can own one today for $284, about $35 less than usual. That includes two batteries, which combined, should get you over an hour of mowing time.

Microfiber clothes are great for cleaning everything from your face to your computer monitor to your car, and this 48-pack is just $21 today on Amazon, a couple bucks less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It never hurts to have a spare extension cord in your garage, and this 50' model from AmazonBasics is down to $13, the best price in nearly a year.



Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

Nature Valley bars are my weekday breakfast of choice, and Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a variety of different flavors today, including three 24-bar variety value packs for $11. Like all Amazon coupons, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Pro tip: Break up the crunchy bars inside the wrapper before you open it, then pull out the pieces to avoid getting crumbs everywhere. It’s the only way.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $10.

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer is just $14 (after promo code UW9PL9AS), and heats up in 60 seconds, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you use Gillette or Venus razors, today’s Amazon Gold Box is for you. Several shaving products are on sale for great low prices, and a few even have additional coupons on the product page to shave off an extra few bucks.



Screenshot: Amazon

Baseball season is here, and whether you need to gear up for your corporate beer league, or your kid just needs some new equipment for tee-ball, Amazon’s swinging for the fences with this one-day Gold Box sale.



Waterpik Sidekick Water Flosser | $111 | Amazon | Clip the $15 coupon

Waterpik shrunk all the benefits of their best water flossers into the travel-friendly Sidekick, and Amazon’s offering a $15 coupon on the new oral irrigator today, the best deal we’ve seen.

Amazon makes their own puffer down jackets now, because of course they do, and the entire line is on sale today for 30% off. You should be able to find all of the options here, but you can choose from vests, jackets, hooded jackets, and even full-length coats. You also get to pick from a bunch of different colors of each item.



Note: Shep ordered one of these late last year (the non-hooded men’s jacket), and it was very warm, but it did run a little big, so you might want to order a size down.

We live in stressful times, but you can practice a little self care with this personal shoulder massager from Nursal. This corded model normally costs $50, but you can get it for $40 right now on Amazon with the code GXF4AFQE.

Update: This ends today, so get your orders in ASAP.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



The East Coast is dealing with a fairly inconvenient nor’easter right now, and that’s just the preview of the wet weather in the coming months. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted BlockTech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Pretty much all the styles (except the Uniqlo U line) are $10 off, for both men and women.

Top Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sunday Kindle ebook sales are basically a Sunday Amazon tradition at this point, but few feature titles as popular as The Handmaid’s Tale, When I’m Gone, and Murder on the Orient Express, just to name a few. Everything’s priced at just $2-$4, so this is a great chance to load up your digital library.

If you need to add a few more movies to your DVD and Blu-ray collection, Amazon is having a buy two, get one free sale on a ton. Coming from all eras, with 22 Jump Street next to The Artist, it’s all up for grabs.

If you have access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can save $5 on your next night out at the movies courtesy of Fandango. To get the deal, you’ll need to purchase two movie tickets, pay with Apple Pay, and use code STARPOWER at checkout. The $5 you save might just buy you a small popcorn.



Obviously, go see Black Panther if you haven’t yet, but otherwise, this is a great excuse to go see Annihilation.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

Top Gaming Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Super Mario Cereal hasn’t been easy to find, but Amazon has it in stock right now as an add-on item. The cereal itself is basically Mario-themed Lucky Charms, but the real reason to buy it is the amiibo built into the box.



The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.

