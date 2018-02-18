Fitbits, PlayStation VR bundles, and a massive Amazon rug sale kick off Sunday’s best deals from around the web. For all of the best President’s Day sales on apparel, beauty, and more, head over to this post.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker | $20 | Amazon

Launched under Anker’s home brand, Eufy, the Genie smart speaker has Alexa built in, and mimics almost every feature of Amazon’s Echo Dot. That makes it a great deal at its usual $35, but at $20, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Unlike the uber-popular Audio Technica ATH-M50x, the M20x headphones aren’t collapsible, their cable isn’t detachable, and they won’t sound quite as good, but they’re still a tremendous value at $39 if you still use wired headphones. That’s $10 less than normal.

The new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX—their answer to AirPods—are only a few months old, but they’re already $40 off for President’s Day. Use them as truly wireless earbuds with any phone, or load songs directly onto their 4GB of onboard storage, and enjoy your running playlist untethered.



Other than a 2-pack discount, we’ve never seen a deal on Amazon’s Echo Show, until today.



Get the touchscreen-equipped Alexa device for just $150, if you don’t mind a certified-refurbished one (though, how much could be done to it, if it’s not even a year-old device). You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code ZT9MSNYF), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.



Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother has a great discount available.



So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at $30, after clipping the 21% (??) coupon on the page.

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save big on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

Today’s $26 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s a solid $12 less than usual.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.



VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.



NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Yes, you can buy rugs on Amazon, and hundreds of highly rated options from Unique Loom are on sale in today’s Gold Box. Area rugs, square rugs, runner rugs, round rugs. Rugs! There’s such a wide assortment of sizes, colors, and styles, that you should have no trouble finding something to suit your decor.



You’re not a true citizen of the internet until you’ve bought a mattress online, sight unseen. A bunch of different options are on sale from Signature Sleep and Novogratz in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including the typical hybrid foam mattresses, plus pure memory foam options, and even old-school coil springs.



If you’re a pet parent, today’s the day to go on a Target shopping spree for food, cat litter, treats, rawhide bones, and other important essentials. For a limited time, if you spend $40 on pet supplies, you’ll get $10 off at checkout, and if you spend $60, you’ll get $15 off.



I wish this sale had been earlier in the winter, but you can still enjoy your outdoor space on the tail end of the cold season with this highly rated patio heater. Today’s $157 deal is an all-time low by over $25, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.



If you hand wash a lot of dishes in the sink, Joseph Joseph’s clever washing basin helps you use less water, and its clever drain design lets water out while keeping food scraps in, so you don’t clog your plumbing. It usually sells for around $20, but you can pick it up for $16 today.



Standing desks are great for you, but adding a balance board to the mix is a low-intensity way of strengthening your core and leg muscles while you fill out spreadsheets and expense reports. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.



There’s no easier way to make your bathroom feel like a spa than adding some bamboo stuff. A shower bench and bath mat are both on sale for some of the best prices ever on Amazon today, but the cucumber slices and face masks are sold separately.



Despite what door-to-door salesmen might tell you, you don’t need a full set of knives. You can breeze through about 99% of kitchen tasks with just a few important blades, and they’re all included in this discounted 4-piece set.



The chef’s knife is one of our readers’ five favorites (it’s also on sale separately for $31), and has long been the best value in kitchen knives. The paring and bread knives are pretty self explanatory, and while you could probably get away without owning a utility knife, it is a little more maneuverable than the chef’s knife, and it’s good to have one for chopping vegetables if you’ve been using your main knife on raw meat.

Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is as beautiful as it is functional, and Amazon’s marked it down to $15 today, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed on the 34 ounce model. Hopefully, you take your coffee makers like you take your coffee: Black. Because that’s the only color on sale today.

There’s never a bad time to go to Spain, and you can do it for less than you might expect with this package from Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo), plus a couple of bonus nights in Lisbon, Portugal.



Every package includes roundtrip air from basically any US airport (prices will vary), and tons of dates are available from now through September. Once you’re over the Atlantic, you’ll have your hotels covered for three nights in Barcelona, three nights in Madrid, and two nights in Lisbon, plus transportation between the cities. At each destination, your breakfast is included (a buffet, no less), you’ll have private transfers to and from airports, and you’ll even get some private and guided tours of the must-see sights like the Sagrada Familia.

Prices start at around $2,200 per person (based on double occupancy), which is a bit more than some other vacation packages, but between the air, the intercity transportation, the tours, and the hotel nights, it’s a lot cheaper than if you booked everything yourself.

Thousands of our readers have bought Dremels over the years, but if you need some new accessories to tackle a specific job, or if the sanding attachments that yours came with are starting to wear down, this official Dremel accessory kit is cheaper than ever today.



Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKEY007. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth keeping spares in your luggage for rental cars, or on your desk to use as a makeshift phone stand.

Open Box ThermoPop | $24 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on open-box units today. Just pick your favorite color, and get it for $20, plus $4 shipping, down from its usual $30. These sales don’t come around often, so if you don’t already own one, just trust me and buy this one.

I bought an absurd amount of Mentos gum on Amazon a few months ago, not because I had any particular affinity for it, but because I just like to have gum in my car, and I had just run out. It turns out it was one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve ever made.



The hard Mentos shell is insanely satisfying to bite through, and the center of the gum gives you a blast of mint strong enough to open up your sinuses. It’s not the longest lasting chewing gum out there, but that’s okay, because it gives me an excuse to chase the dopamine kick from chomping into another piece.

Anyway! A whole bunch of Mentos gum varieties are on sale for 30% off on Amazon right now, so you can try it out for yourself. Just go find your favorite flavor, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

My recommendation? A 6-pack of 50-piece Pure Fresh Mint for about $10. These containers go for about $3 each at your local grocery store, so this is a serious discount.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, plus an extra $60 on each if you use a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added an even higher end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.



It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My pick: The cordless Dyson V6 HEPA (new, not refurbished) for $184.

That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and it’s down to $120 right now on Amazon, about $30 less than usual. That’s not quite as enticing as its $99 Black Friday discount, but by any other measure, it’s a deal worth running for.



Prefer something nearly as smart in a more fashionable package? The Alta HR is down to the same price.

And if you’re looking for a full smart watch experience, both the Blaze and Ionic are also on sale.

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2018 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or you need a new pair, L.L.Bean is giving you 25% off any order of with the code GET25. Stave off what’s left of the winter weather in the best way you know how.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including the perfect spring rain jacket in new colors), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming travels.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles for basically the rest of February. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 20% off. This lasts through Monday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Sperry is known for having some pretty good deals floating around, but right now, there are two sales you should take advantage of before the weather gets nice.



First, pick up two pairs of select shoes for just $119 when you use the code KINJA. Choose from boat shoes, rain boots, sandals, and more.

Or, if you want to get in touch with The Force, Sperry is marking down all of their Star Wars collection to just $35 with the code THEFORCE.

Plus, both sales include free shipping.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

For one day only, Amazon’s running a big sale on Kindle biographies and memoirs, with every title available for $4 of less. Options include Katy Tur’s front row seat to the 2016 campaign, Tina Fey’s Bossypants, and a lot more.



If you have a 4K Blu-ray player (or just an Xbox One S or X), you can relive all three of Chris Nolan’s grim and gritty Batman movies in beautiful 4K for $70, an all-time low.



If you missed out on Black Friday, PlayStation’s excellent VR bundles are back on sale today for the same price we saw during the holiday shopping season.



$300 gets you the headset, camera and a copy of Doom, or for $50 more, you can add a set of Move controllers and get Skyrim instead. Don’t worry, that arrow in the knee isn’t real, it’s just a video game.

This 3D Westeros puzzle is basically the Game of Thrones opening credits map, but in real life. It’s a jigsaw puzzle, overlaid with a 3D topography map, topped with 3D models of the continent’s greatest cities. Based on characters’ travel speeds in the show’s most recent season, I think it’s also at 1:1 scale.



The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for an all-time low $60 right now. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $49 today on both the physical and digital version, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

