Spend your Sunday with deals on Sony noise-canceling headphones, a $119 robotic vacuum, a Sonicare toothbrush, and a whole lot more.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale on Amazon for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $87. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code AD15 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 (with promo code X53L9VCY).

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

RAVPower’s newest battery pack is very similar to the reader-favorite Anker PowerCore Fusion, but with double the battery capacity (10,000mAh vs. 5,000mAh). For a battery pack that plugs directly into an AC outlet, that does mean that it might be more susceptible to falling out of worn out, loose-fitting outlets, but at $19 (with promo code KINJA066), it wouldn’t hurt to try it out.

The real appeal of these things is that you only have to take one charger with you when you travel. This can act as your wall charger at night, and your battery pack during the day, all without the need to futz with microUSB cables to recharge it.

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code ABCDE555. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Photo: Amazon

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It might not have the name recognition of a Roomba, but this iLife robotic vacuum packs in much of the same features in a crazy affordable $119 price tag.

The V3s Pro has a scheduling function, a remote control, a low profile design, and some pretty great Amazon reviews. Just note, this is designed for hard wood floors and thinner area rugs, not high pile carpets. Today’s price will only lasts through the end of the day or until all of these are sucked up, so I wouldn’t hesitate.

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $30 with promo code TPALMMUK.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago!

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Image: Amazon

If you’re stacking your frying pans on top of each other, you’re probably scratching off the nonstick finish. Grab one of these $20 pan organizers and you won’t have to worry about it. Plus, your cabinet will look a little more tidy. Be sure to clip the $5 off coupon.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

With a 4.4-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, this Deep Dish Cuddler Dog Bed is a great gift for your four-legged roommates, and it’s just $20.

This fluffy bagel bed features a waterproof bottom, and is ergonomic for your pup’s (or cat’s) neck to rest on while napping.

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $21 compressor (with code HX8NKJ9V), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to get out the ironing board. One of Amazon’s best selling travel steamers is just $13, that’s 35% off the normal price when you redeem the on-page coupon. To do so, click the drop down directly above the green “in stock” message and then click the “redeem” button. You’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your mom a dozen rosette succulents this Mother’s Day. They’re just $27 today, about $3 less than usual, and they will last way longer than a bouquet of flowers.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as a humidifier.



This Oak Leaf diffuser is just $12 (with code Q8WMVZ3K), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6 pack of essential oils at $12, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Did you find a new KitchenAid mixer under the tree? Start buying accessories for it, like this spiralizer at its all-time-low price of $56 (after clipping the $21 coupon), which can turn boring, old veggies into noodles, which might not taste significantly better, but is way more fun. This is perfect timing for your upcoming healthy eating resolution.

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Most of the Sonicare deals we see are on the powerful Flexcare and the more budget-friendly Essense. But today, Amazon’s Gold Box is about keeping your pearly whites, uh, pearly white. Pick Up a Philips Sonicare Healthy White for $58, today only, and maybe impress your dentist at your next checkup.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Protect all your joints while you’re weight lifting with this discounted Nordic gear from Amazon. They have knee and elbow sleeves, gloves, compression socks, and more, so pick up what you need before this sale ends.

If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $100 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. But their sale section is an extra 40% off with the code SPRING40 and it’s full of classic Chuck styles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet. Use the code UASPRING20 and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



Graphic: Hulu

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game is discounted about $6 today.



Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $24 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.

