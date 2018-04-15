A Privé Revaux sunglasses Gold Box, rare discounts on the Apple Watch from Nike, organic matcha green tea for everyone, and more lead today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If there are still rooms in your house where Alexa can’t hear your requests, you can fix that today with $10 off an Echo Dot, or $15 off an Echo. My dream of a bathroom Echo may just become a reality today.

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

While deals on older Apple Watch models aren’t uncommon, we don’t see too many discounts on the new Series 3. Today though, (checks notes...) Nike? Is offering some of the best savings we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Choose from a bunch of different sizes, finishes and band styles, and be sure to check if you’re buying an LTE model or not, as both are included in the sale.



The Series 3 is where the Apple Watch really came into its own as a product, and is probably the best wearable you can buy if you’re really into fitness. It’s very waterproof, includes built-in GPS, and the LTE models can stream music, or receive calls and texts while you’re out on a run.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stock up on two different surge protectors from Best Buy, for under $40. Choose from a 6-outlet wall-charging station for $20 that includes a USB port and ledge to rest your phone. OR, opt for the 8-outlet power strip with four USB ports for $40.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

With folding prongs and 4.8A of power split between the two USB ports, the iClever BoostCube is a very solid travel charger, and an absolute steal for $6. Just be sure to use promo code ICWC0599 at checkout to save.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $140 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $13 tool kit (with promo code ORTB1234) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both over $1000 less than you’d find on Amazon.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$14 (with promo code TTTTZZZZ) is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Monoprice Qi pads only charge at 5W, which is pretty slow, and they certainly aren’t the best looking charging accessories out there. But for $7, I’d be willing to excuse a lot. At that price, you could scatter them all around your house and office for seamless phone charging wherever you are.

Ring Video Doorbell | $100 | Amazon

Amazon just officially closed on its acquisition of Ring, and the first order of business is dropping the price of the standard video doorbell to $100, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on it.

Advertisement

Ring’s video doorbell lets you see who’s at the front door, even if you’re halfway across the world. Plus, it can be powered via its internal battery, or wired directly to your home, so you don’t have to choose.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now just $30 after the $2 off coupon

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



Advertisement

In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Screenshot: Target

Get all the home essentials you need from Target and get some money back too. Spend $15 on any of Target’s in-house brand up & up’s home essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, detergent, and more, and automatically get a $5 gift card to use on a future purchase. It’s a win-win, really.



You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $31 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stock up on scents for all season with this 4-pack of Anjou candles. Pear & Freesia, Blackberry & Bay, Orange and Peppermint, and Soft Blanket, are all perfect for each of the four season so you can have a sent that makes your home smell like the weather outside and it’s just $3 a candle.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be an Add-on Item, but this storage case is only $6 and you probably need it more than you think. Store comforters, table clothes, curtains, and more, plus it easily folds up when you’re not storing anything in it.

Photo: Amazon

I am the kind of person that will be under a blanket on the couch even in the summer. I like being cozy, man. Cozy up with this fleece blanket that you can easily drape over your couch for just $14. It’s warm, soft, and machine washable.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Fill your garage with these discounted storage and shelving units from today’s Home Depot sale. Everything is up to 25% off, and that includes shelves that lock, roll, or hang from the ceiling. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sell out, so let this sale get away.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve been hunting for nice outdoor furniture that will last more than a couple of summers, this Vivere Kawartha set looks very promising. It’s listed for $1,200 everywhere else, but on Woot, it’s just $720.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Advertisement

Luckily, two such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including a wireless ones that syncs to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Wi-Fi one ($12 with code WS86992L plus a 20% clippable coupon on the page) will work with both iOS and Android, but there’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($13 with code ER2QNVZN), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If this week’s Ireland and South America vacation packages didn’t quite fit the bill for you, could we talk you into Spain?



Advertisement

Gate 1 Travel’s latest package includes flights, six hotel nights in three southern Spanish cities, daily breakfast, three dinners with wine, all of your transfers, and the services of a tour guide, starting at $1299 per person with promo code TZWAFSN. Just be sure to eat all of the paella. Not a lot of paella...all of the paella.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



Fun fact: A good supply of bubbly water is like 50% of the capital you need to start a successful media company, and you can 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in eight different flavors for just $9 right now with Subscribe & Save and a 15% coupon, or 18 cans in three flavors for $8 with the same combination of discounts.

Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years worth of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

Advertisement

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

If you’re looking for a more affordable (albeit less powerful) option, this Sun Joe model is at its all-time-low price today, just $56.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aukey took all the best features of modern LED desk lamps, and turned them into a floor lamp that can light up an entire room.



Advertisement

The gooseneck lamp’s built-in LED array puts out 1000 lumens with only 12W of power, which is brighter than a 60W incandescent bulb. At the press of a button, you can also toggle between three different color temperatures, which can be a boon to your productivity, or help you get to sleep at night. And best of all, you can turn a knob to choose from 20 different brightness settings.

Get it for $58 today with promo code KINJAFL5, which will save you $12.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lucky for all of us, ThermoWorks overstocked their gray Thermapen Mk4s, so today, you can get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $74, or $25 less than usual. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This deal probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been pining for one of these, this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code QI8OEDUV.

Advertisement

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Advertisement

Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

Photo: Abraham Osorio (Unsplash)

If Machu Picchu is on your bucket list, Gate 1 Travel’s new vacation package is worth a look.



Advertisement

Starting at $1,899 per person (with $250 off promo code TZWAPB), you’ll get flights into and out of Miami (other cities are available), 10 nights of first class accommodations in five different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and yes, entrance to Machu Picchu, plus a ton of other great sights in Peru and Bolivia.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Advertisement

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Photo: Dorco

Even without discounts, Dorco offers some of the best deals in shaving, and now you can try their six-blade Dorco Pace 6 razor for just $10, complete with a handle, six cartridges, and even some shaving cream. Just use promo code KINJA412X at checkout to save $10.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Super Straps

Super Straps can’t save you from potentially getting seen wearing a backpack, but they can take away the physical pain.

Advertisement

Super Straps are brilliant little simple machines that create an arc under your backpack straps with a quick pull. It might not seem like it would do much at first blush, but the effects of greatly increasing the surface area over which the force is distributed are immediately noticeable.

I’ve been testing an aesthetically rough but functionally final prototype of Super Straps with my Cotopaxi Allpa with great results. Preorder for $49 and take a load off.

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $15 (with promo code ZIBAA6IP), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This Sunday’s big Kindle ebook sale is all about nonfiction, with a nice mix of best-sellers and book club favorite titles for a just a few bucks each. All told, there are 16 books to choose from, all of which are under mostly $5 including Dark Matter, The Girl on The Train, Fates and Furies, and more.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you have any inkling that you might want to buy a Kindle ebook before the end of the month, here’s a free $1 credit. All you have to do is hit “Subscribe” on this page to sign up for Amazon’s daily Kindle Deals newsletter, then hit “Claim this promotion” to have the $1 credit added to your account.



Advertisement

You can, of course, unsubscribe from the newsletter whenever you want. I was actually already signed up for it, but I was still able to get the credit.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I learned to play Farkle on a recent vacation and I’m already addicted to it. Like Yatzee on steroids and also backwards, Farkle is a great way to upset your entire boyfriends family when you win the game by multiple thousands on points during your first game ever. And it’s only $7.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 35% off today with promo code GUTTER35.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

For the price of one measly hot dog and a cup of water at Disneyland, you can buy this Disney castle 3D puzzle. $27 is the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and a good ~$5 - $10 from the usual.

Screenshot: Amazon

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.



Advertisement

The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Screenshot: Amazon

Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



Advertisement

So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

Gaming