TOP TECH DEALS

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $250, or $50 less than usual. We briefly saw it go as low as $230 for Black Friday, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.

There will come a day that all USB ports are USB-C ports, but until then, you’re gonna need some dongles. This USB-C hub features three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.



Aukey’s Slimline battery pack isn’t much thicker than your smartphone, and yet it’s packing 10,000mAh of power with two USB output ports combining to 2.4A output. It’s the perfect battery pack to have stashed in your bag. Get it for just $15 with promo code AUKEYN51.

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than an Alexa-enabled Fire HD 10 for $150, plus a free Echo Dot.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920 x 1200 IPS display is ideal for binging Westworld while you cook dinner. $150 is its regular price, but the free Echo Dot is a really nice toss-in.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1350 today on MassDrop (about $150 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $500 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Anker already made a pretty decent Echo Dot clone, but the Eufy Genie’s speaker was...well, it wasn’t that much louder or better than the Dot’s. The Zolo Halo though is a big step up, packing in a perfectly respectable 5W speaker, along with the handsfree Alexa skills you’ve come to rely on. You can even link up to six of them together for multi-room audio.



It’s priced at $60, which isn’t bad considering the Dot is $50, but you can get it for an absurdly low $29 with promo code MarKINJA.

This $18 Qi charging stand includes two charging coils. Why does that matter? It means it’ll work whether your phone is in portrait or landscape mode, so you can use it while you’re watching a video, or with an alarm clock app that works best in landscape. Just use promo code KINAPC682 at checkout to get the deal.

At $26 (with code ETDWL58B), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

There’s no such thing as owning too many tiny flashlights, and two different two-packs from Rockbirds are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



$7 gets you two basic zoomable lights, or for $3 more, you can get lights with more modes and IPX4 water resistance. Just be sure to note the batteries you’ll need for each one, since they aren’t included.

Fluff up your laundry as it dries with these spiky dryer balls. They’re a natural alternative to fabric softeners that you can reuse these hundreds of times. Normally $10, today’s price of $7 is the best we’ve seen in a about 6 months.



Contigo makes our long-time reader-favorite travel mugs, so it should be so no surprise they make great water bottles too. These 3 Shake & Go water bottles are just $30, about $7 less than their usual price, and these sporty Ashland water bottles are also just $30. If you’re looking for the award-winner, this two-pack of the West Loop travel mugs is just $26, which is a great deal when you consider they’re typically ~$17 each.

If it’s about that time to start taking care of your lawn again, this GreenWorks cordless blower and trimmer bundle can help get you started. Today’s price is $13 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Just note, this deal does not come with a battery, but fortunately, the battery is listed for just $60 on Amazon, also an all-time low.

I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



This diffuser is just $13 (with code MYNTDIFF), has 2 different aromatherapy settings, and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6-pack of essential oils, just $11, and you’re all set.

We don’t always remember to sort our clothes before tossing them into the wash, but these delicates bags can help keep your underwear, bras, and socks, together and washed correctly. No more hooks getting caught or losing a sock to the black whole that is the dryer.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were released on April Fool’s Day eve of 2015, and most people reasonably assumed they were a prank. And yet here we are; it’s three years later, we’re all somehow 10 years older, and the Dash Button line hasn’t just survived, it’s expanded to hundreds of new brands.



To celebrate this most improbable of birthdays, Amazon’s offering Prime members a BOGO deal on select buttons, meaning you can get two of them for $5, but they’ll both still give you a $5 credit towards your first press. Assuming you use them both once, that’s like $5 in your pocket.

One of the easiest and cheapest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Aoche handheld shower head is just $17 today and has 5 settings, including massage, rainfall, and high pressure. It will only take about 10 minutes to install, so what are you waiting for?

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $9, you can grab a 2-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code SWOLYOQG.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Most of us know that dabbing a slice of pizza with a napkin can save you a lot of calories, but what if you could do the same thing for the rest of your food?



That’s the concept behind PlateLoss, a slatted plastic plate that sits above a regular plate, allowing sauces and oils to drain away from your food as you eat it. It’s more or less the idea of a Foreman grill, but for food that’s already been cooked and served.

Obviously, the big downside here is that you’re doubling your dirty dishes, but PlateLoss is dishwasher safe, and you’ll probably only use it for meals with a lot of excess grease or liquids. I don’t think it’ll transform your body on its own, but combined with diet and exercise, it certainly can’t hurt.

PlateLoss is currently on Kickstarter, with preorders priced at $14 for two plates, or $20 for four, with higher quantities also available.

Everyone should see the northern lights at some point in their life, and they’re closer than you might think with this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel.



Starting from just $699 per person (after $130 off promo code TZWCNL), you can get roundtrip flights to Reykjavik, a three night hotel stay, breakfasts, and a guided evening tour of the northern lights (subject to weather). Packages are priced from New York by default, but you can select almost any departure city, and that promo code will still apply.

Electric arc lighters are so...hot right now. But this model from Tacklife is about the size of a USB flash drive, making it one of the smallest on the market. I own it myself, and it works great. Just $10 today with promo code C2E85A9F.



If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Ready to dip your toe into the world of electric toothbrushes? Amazon’s discounting this highly-rated Fairywill electric toothbrush. It has five settings, one for massaging, whitening, sensitive teeth, polishing and regular cleaning, and it’s just $20. It’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals, so it will only last through the end of the day or until it sells out, so don’t let this deal rot.

Update: The Cabeau Evolution deal is over, the but the cooling pillow is still discounted.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

These pillows almost never go on sale, so if you have any travel plans on the horizon, you won’t want to miss out on this one.



Or, upgrade even further with the cooling version:

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Update: The sale ends today, and there are still nearly 8,000 items available.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off.

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.



Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal. Over on their site, you can also browse over 100 styles, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code SPRING25.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Spend the long Easter weekend with some new Kindle books, all $5 or less. Today’s sale includes a story about legal injustice, a novel about Jack London’s wife, and a dozen or so more.

We see deals on iTunes gift cards with some frequency, but Google Play credit almost never goes on sale. If you buy your movies, apps, music, or anything else from Google Play, this $5 gift card discount is basically free money. Just select $50 from the dropdown menu, and use code GOOGLE at . checkout.

TOP GAMING DEALS

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $8, an all-time low.

Humble’s getting back to basics with its 19th Indie Bundle. Seven games (so far) are included, including gems like Mini Metro, Poly Bridge, and Superhot, just for starters. You can get all of them for as little as $14, but there are lower price tiers available as well with fewer games.



Bonus: If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (and you should be), paying for the highest tier will also net you a $2 Humble Store credit to spend on any game you want.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

MEDIA

Kindle eBook Sale | $1 - $5 | Amazon

GAMING