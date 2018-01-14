Fitness recovery products, a great Brother printer, and an ingenious power strip lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Today’s price is an all-time low, and about $16 less than usual.



Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Get it for an all-time low $9 today, no promo code required.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $92 today, down from its usual $130-$150.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.3 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

Giant plugs that block other outlets should be made illegal, but until our big, strong president nukes all of the offenders, this swiveling surge protector from Belkin might be your only recourse.



You can also save big on a standard power strip, without swiveling outlets.

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem | $150 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon

This SB8200 cable modem is more expensive than most models out there, but with 32 downstream channels, it can support download speeds in excess of one gigabit. Clip the $20 coupon, and you’ll get it for an all-time low $150.



Yi 1080p Home Security Camera| $40 | Amazon | HKXW3LA5

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, but today, you can get it for $40 with code HKXW3LA5.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, 15 days worth of motion detection footage for $100/year for five cameras, or $100/year per camera to store 15 days worth of all the footage the camera shoots, whether it detected motion or not. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

iClever Universal Travel Adapter With USB | $10 | Use code KINJA566

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code KINJA566. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.

Anker PowerCore II 20000 | $36 | Amazon | Use code Y18A1260

Anker’s PowerCore line of battery packs have been our readers’ favorites since they debuted, and now you can get the new Anker PowerCore II 20,000 for $36 with enter promo code Y18A1260.



Cosmetically, the PowerCore II look very similar to the original PowerCores, but with more precise eight-dot charge indicators so you know how much juice you have left. But inside, they’ve been upgraded with Anker’s new PowerIQ 2.0 charging technology, which delivers the fastest possible charging speed to your devices, including Quick Charge-compatible phones. That speed works both ways, as the entire battery will recharge in five hours if you plug them into a QC wall charger.

Last year was a coming out party for battery packs with built-in AC outlets, and now, they’re finally starting to get more affordable.

Obviously, these are larger and more expensive than USB-only battery packs with, but these can power laptops, fans, lamps, and other stuff via via built-in AC outlets (100W on the larger model, 65W on the smaller). That’s an amazing convenience for long trips, conferences, or anywhere else that power is at a premium. And of course, you also get USB ports as well, in both standard and USB-C flavors.

At $99 for 27,000mAh, or $70 for 20,100mAh, you’ll certainly be paying a premium for that power outlet, but if you’ve been waiting for a product like this for years, it’ll be money well spent.

JACKYLED Power Strip Tower | $19 | Amazon | Use code HH2E5KG3

Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

Top Home Deals

Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker | $24 | Amazon

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the best price in months on the Deluxe model. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.



Anker’s settings its sights on the affordable LED lighting market with the release of its Lumi night lights, and right now, you can save a few bucks on a few different types.



The stick-anywhere battery lights include a motion sensor to save power, while the plug-in lights will glow whenever it’s dark.

Treat yourself to a new office chair today with a pair of AmazonBasics sale. You can either be an executive for $81, or a standard mid-back office drone for $55, the choice is yours.



Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

3-Pack Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plug | $35 | Amazon | Promo code T3XY644H

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get three Alexa-compatible switch (with energy monitoring!) for just $35 today with promo code T3XY644H.

Update: You can get two for $27 now as well.

AUTO-VOX M6 Dash Cam Backup Camera Kit | $77 | Amazon | Use code BZONB96Y

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $77 (with promo code BZONB96Y), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Garment Bags + Shoe Bag | $8 | Amazon | Use code OUZLSURP

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $12, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code OUZLSURP.



Voted as one of your favorite food storage sets, this 28-piece Pyrex set also have some glass bakeware for lasagna, brownies, and all that good stuff, which includes lids. It hasn’t been this cheap since last May, so grab this deal before it cool off.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes | $11 | Amazon | Clip 20% off coupon

As you know, the flu is out to get you this year, so you might as well prepare as best you can. Amazon is offering 20% off this 3-pack of disinfecting wipes, bringing it down to just $11. You can thank us later.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Fitness Recovery Sale | Amazon

I know, I know, another January Amazon fitness sale. But this exercise recovery promotion includes a bunch of items we haven’t seen discounted yet this year, including a bunch of foam rollers and Blender Bottles, to go along with the typical assortment of supplements. A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the sales, and remember, these prices are only available today.



Eufy BodySense Smart Scale | $36 | Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $36, or about $14 less than usual.

20% off sale items | Athleta | Use code EXTRA20

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, but they’re giving you an additional 20% off their entire sale section when you use the code EXTRA20. There’s basically anything you could need for workout and hang out, from linen pants, to moisture-wicking tanks.

Extra 20% off sale items | PUMA | Use code WIN2018

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is giving you an extra 20% off their entire sale section with the code WIN2018, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, all of their last season styles are up to 50% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Top Media Deals

Kindle Books Deal of the Day | Amazon

Amazon’s back at it with another Kindle ebook sale. This Sunday’s collection doesn’t seem to have any overarching theme, as it includes everything from novels to self-help to business books.

$10 off $100 New Textbook Order | Amazon | Promo code TEXT10

If you’re about to head back to school for the spring semester, Amazon’s making your textbooks slightly less egregiously expensive. Just use promo code TEXT10 to save $10 on any $100 new textbook order shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Your books will still be about 1000% more expensive than they should be, but $10 is $10.

Top Gaming Deals

Want to keep your Switch looking pristine? You can get a 2-pack of glass screen protectors for about $6 today on Amazon.



Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Digital Download) - Nintendo Switch | $52 | Amazon | Prime members save another $4

Pre-order this Bayonetta bundle, a game that, according the description is about “a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.” It’s listed at $60 at Best Buy, but you can get it on Amazon for $52 today, or $48 if you’re a Prime member, so either way it’s a good deal.



