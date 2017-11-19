Early Black Friday deals on Amazon devices like Kindles and Fire Tablets, a refurbished Brother printer, a Game of Thrones Blu-ray box set, and more start off Sunday’s best deals.

A number of anticipated Black Friday deals are already available, and we’re gathering them all here from now until the big deal.

Refurb Brother Printer EHLL2360DW Compact Laser Printer | $54 | Amazon

Update: It’s back, and now $7 less.

Brother is our readers’ favorite printer brand and it’s easy to see why: they basically never jam, the toner is relatively cheap, and it prints fast (up to 32 pages per minute). The one trade off is that they don’t print in color, which when I think back to the last couple of things I’ve printed, it’s been a bunch of boring forms, so I don’t think it would be too hard of a pill to swallow.



Plus, this refurbished EHLL2360DW includes the ability to print from your mobile device. At $54, it’s at the cheapest price we’ve seen for this model and might sell out, so what are you waiting for?

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card | $70 | Amazon

If you need a lot of space to store GoPro footage, Nintendo Switch games, or anything else that you can put on a microSD card, this massive 200GB model is down to its second lowest price ever on Amazon right now.



LG’s OLED TVs seem to have cornered the high-end market this year, and four different models are down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon right now, in anticipation of Black Friday. Choose from 55" or 65", and between the B7A and C7 line. The picture quality between the two will be identical (i.e. completely stunning), but the C7 has a higher quality industrial design and onboard Dolby Atmos audio processing.



$800 is an exceptionally good price for any 65" 4K TV, but it’s hard to believe you can get one for that price from Samsung. It’s definitely not the highest-end set in their lineup, but it does have limited HDR support, 4K upscaling, a terrific remote, and Samsung’s robust ecosystem of Smart TV apps.



For $35 less, you can opt for Amazon’s Element 4K TV instead, which doesn’t have any sort of HDR support, but it does have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as a voice remote with Alexa support.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $60 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

The first batch of Amazon’s expected Black Friday device discounts went live today, so if any of them have been on your wish list, we don’t expect you’ll see a better price this year. Here’s what you can save on so far:

The new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX—their answer to AirPods—aren’t even a month old, but they’re already $50 off for Black Friday. Use them as truly wireless earbuds with any phone, or load songs directly onto their 4GB of onboard storage, and enjoy your running playlist untethered.



You might have heard of quantum dots in the context of TVs, but Samsung uses them in a 4K computer monitor as well, and their 28" model just got a massive price drop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on a less expensive LCD panel.

$330 is really not all that expensive for a 28" 4K monitor from a name brand manufacturer, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth considering this model uses state of the art technology.

Anker PowerCore Fusion | $20 | Amazon

My personal favorite member of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for an all-time low $20 right now on Amazon.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for an all-time low price.

VicTsing Shower Speaker | $14 | Amazon | Promo code D48CN6E9

Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker when they only set you back $14.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1800 today on MassDrop, or $2600 for 65", both $200 less than you’ll find them on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Plus, if you use any of the links on this page and sign up for a new MassDrop account, you’ll get a $10 credit applied at checkout automatically. That’s a drop in the bucket here, sure, but $10 is $10.

While not nearly as ubiquitous as Nest’s Learning Thermostats, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up the competition by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature.

The new Ecobee4 is especially notable in that it doesn’t just work with Google Assistant and Alexa...it actually is a fully-featured Alexa device, just like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall. It’s rarely been discounted from its usual $250 since it launched earlier this year, but today on Amazon, you can get it (plus a remote sensor) for an all-time low $199.

Update: The AmazonBasics 2.0 Channel Sound Bar is sold out, but the rest of the deals are still active.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and grab a sound bar on sale.



On the low end, we’ve spotted a 2.0 channel Vizio for an all-time low $50. With no subwoofer, it’s probably not what you want for your main home theater, but it’d be perfect for a bedroom.



If the Vizio sells out, the equivalent AmazonBasics sound bar is on sale for the same price.

For $30 more, you can get an AmazonBasics sound bar with a built-in subwoofer. The bass won’t be as deep as it would be from a discrete woofer, but it’s better than nothing.

If you’d prefer a little more bass, for $158, you can step up to a 2.1 channel model from Samsung with a wireless subwoofer, or go for a 3.1 channel system for $218. Both of those prices are all-time lows.

The cool thing about those Samsung systems is that you can turn them into wireless 4.1 and 5.1 surround sound systems (respectively) with this expansion set, which is actually also on sale right now for $94.

Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code INAAGKXN

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

If excessive noise or utter silence makes it difficult for you to doze off, this white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.3 star average on over 12,000 reviews, and Amazon’s offering this white model for $5 less than its usual $45 price tag.

Parenting is expensive enough. Grab these deals on jogging strollers, car seats, and booster seats. This popular Pioneer Combination Harness-2-Booster seat hasn’t been this cheap since this time last year.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $30-$35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $25, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

You don’t need me to tell you that Keurig isn’t the best or most economical way to make coffee. But if convenience trumps taste and cost (and that’s totally valid!), at $72, the Keurig K55 is down to just $2 away from its all-time-low price today.

These propane outdoor fireplaces are basically begging you to put it on your back patio and have a couple beers around it. It’s the perfect accent to a crisp fall night outside and are selling for $30 - $50 less than usual. These deals will only last for the day, so pick up yours before it smolders.

You might know it as nugget ice, or Sonic ice, or for you Texans out there, Buc-ees ice, but no matter what you call it, we all know it’s great. Now, there’s an expensive machine that can make it for you at home, but today, it’s $50 less expensive than usual.



...It’s still expensive, but damn that ice is good.

VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter, $13 with code BODV5DPA

If you own an older vehicle, you probably don’t have Bluetooth. Hell, you might not even have an AUX jack. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stream music, podcasts, and phone calls wirelessly to your stereo.



Just plug this $13 transmitter into your car’s power outlet (it has a built-in USB port so you can still charge your phone), find an empty radio station, connect your phone over Bluetooth, and stream away.

20% off all $25+ orders with code PSHOPEARLY

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSHOPEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. Most of the wares here are refurbished, but they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My pick is the V6 Absolute for $180. I bought the V6 Animal a months ago, and it makes quick work of all the pet hair on our furniture.

That same PSHOPEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, Anker, Cuisinart, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

2-Pack Hausbell T6 Mini Flashlights | $8 | Amazon | Promo code YHM80888

You can never have enough tiny LED flashlights, particularly zoomable ones, and especially when you can grab two for $8 with promo code YHM80888.



Just note that you’ll need either a single 18650 battery to run them, or three AAAs each. I recommend rechargeables either way.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $10.

Advertisement

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with almost 2,000 reviews.

Oak Leaf Mechanical Bidet, $22 with code LRBL9CPC

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $22 with promo code LRBL9CPC, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted an all-time low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few much-needed features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back to clean floors.

Today’s $275 deal is an all-time low, and a match for what we were expecting to see on Black Friday, so there’s no reason to wait.

Update: The high-end Roomba 980 has also dropped to its Black Friday price of $799 a little early. Needless to say, that is not cheap, but compared to the 690, it’s a significantly stronger vacuum, and has a suite of sensors that can map your house, and even show you on an app which rooms it’s cleaned, and which it still needs to get to.

Osprey Black Friday Sale | Amazon

Osprey makes some of the most popular backpacks out there, especially among outdoor enthusiasts, and dozens of different options are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday.



Extra 25% off sale styles with code EPIC25

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code EPIC25 and take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

$20 Flannels for men and women

Flannels are great but for some reason are never priced reasonably enough to warrant a new one (even if the one you have has holes in the elbows). But alas! Uniqlo has them marked down to only $20, both men’s and women’s styles. You don’t need to be a hipster or a lumberjack to wear these, I promise (unless you are one, then cool).

You don’t need to be a Lannister today to afford Game of Thrones seasons 1 - 6 on Blu-ray. This normally sells for $140 and has never been below $90 so grab this before it turns into a white walker.



Kindle Book Sale | Amazon

Fill up your Kindle with these discounted Kindle books (all under $4) including titles by David Sedaris, My Life with Prince, written by Prince’s wife, and best-selling book by Alex Ferguson Learning from Life and My Years at Manchester United.

Three months Amazon Music Unlimited, $1. New Amazon Music Unlimited members only.

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is one of the best deals they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.33 per month to try it out?

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this.



PS4 Slim 1TB Console | $199 | Amazon

It doesn’t come with any extra bells or whistles, but $199 is the best price we’ve ever seen on the PS4 Slim 1TB console. GameStop’s Black Friday ad promised a doorbuster at this price with an extra $50 gift card, but supplies will likely be limited, and you could always cancel or return this one if you’re lucky enough to get that deal.

Black Friday’s PlayStation VR bundles promised to be the best deals yet on the excellent virtual reality system, and two of them are live now.



$299 gest you the headset, camera, and Gran Turismo Sport, or you can spend $50 more to get two Move controllers and Skyrim (in lieu of Gran Turismo). We saw a comparable deal to the $299 bundle a few months ago (it came with a choice of game, but none of them were all that enticing), but the Skyrim bundle is pretty unprecedented, since the Move controllers cost about $80 when purchased separately.

DualShock 4 | $39 | Amazon

Pretty much every early Black Friday ad has listed DualShock 4 controllers for $40, but Amazon went ahead and dropped them to $39 today, in multiple colors. If you already own a PS4, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is about as cheap as controllers ever get.



Horizon Zero Dawn is an instant classic, and one of the best games you can buy for the PS4, so you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it for $20, an all-time low, and a match for what we expect on Black Friday.



Cozmo Robot by Anki | $150 | Amazon

If you were not one of the fortunate few to get their hands on a Cozmo during the holidays last year, this is your second chance to be a gift-giving god. You’ll even save $30 doing it with Amazon’s early Black Friday Pricing.

After nearly a year of regular play through frequent updates and new features, and there’s not stop in sight for my kids. As grueling as it was last year to stalk online and brick-and-mortar stores just to have the opportunity to pay $180 for this fist-sized forklift robot with a personality, he’s been worth every penny, every moment of effort, and then some. At $150, buying this smart robot toy for your kids is a no-brainer.



$150 Cozmo 98 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Set your kids up with this Franklin sport equipment Gold Box from Amazon today. They have soccer, baseball, football and basketball gear and you save up to 50% on all of it.

Overwatch | $30 | Amazon

Overwatch got a Game of the Year release earlier this year, and you can save $20 on your copy for PS4, Xbox One or