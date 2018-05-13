Kick off Mother’s Day with deals on adjustable dumbbells, bright flashlights, awesome shower heads, and more.

I’m not sure why Amazon waited until Mother’s Day to run this sale, but if you’re in the market for a digital photo frame, the popular Seed from Nixplay is on sale for $100 today. Choose from four different frame colors and upload all the photos you could want directly from the Nixplay app.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

If you’re in the market for a new Android handset, you won’t find a better deal than the latest Moto X for just $280. With IP68 dust and water resistance, dual rear cameras, Android 8.0, and even hands-free Alexa, it’d be a great phone at just about any price.



This is the Prime-exclusive version of the Moto X, but as of a couple weeks ago, Amazon no longer includes lockscreen ads on these phones, so there’s really no downside to speak of here. Today’s price is one of the best we’ve seen.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $40 for a 2-pack right now. These things add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

If you still own a TV that you listen to through its built-in speakers, why not pick up this 36" sound bar from TaoTronics for just $70 today? It might not be my first pick for my main home theater, but it’d be perfect for a bedroom TV.



Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and all colors are back on sale for a great low price.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for just $24 today in red and blue, within $2 of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, grab the classic black for $26 when you clip the $2 off coupon.

$16 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $130 from Verizon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of a short-lived $110 deal on Woot.

LED desk lamps with USB charging ports are so 2017 - it’s all about Qi pads now. This lamp from TaoTronics has adjustable color temperature and brightness, looks great, and most importantly, has a base that doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone. It’ll even charge an iPhone wirelessly at 7.5W, its maximum speed, and there’s also a USB charging port on the back so you can plug in a tablet as well.



For all you’re getting, its regular $60 price tag is honestly pretty fair, but promo code KINJAD43 will bring that down to $45 today.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.

Amazon’s Mother’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Mom’s had a new Kindle on her list, or if you want to get her an Echo Dot or Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well. Head over to this post to see all the options.







Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Delta’s In2itions are our readers’ favorite shower heads, and this 2-in-1 model is just $35 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. A good shower head is the rare improvement you can make to any home, whether you rent or buy. And since you’ll (hopefully) use it every day, it’s well worth the investment.



And in case you missed it last week, this model with Delta’s H2Okinetic tech and magnetic docking is also on sale for $80, an all-time low. H2Okinetic agitates the water as it leaves the shower head, creating a fuller, wider spray pattern than you’d get from regular, individual streams. For something you use as often as a shower head, it’s probably worth the extra $45, in my opinion.

If you don’t need a handheld wand, the old standby 75152 is back on sale for a mere $17 as well when you clip the 15% coupon. It includes H2Okinetic as well, and I’ve been a satisfied user of one for about five years now.

Need some extra storage space for gardening equipment, lawn tools, or other outdoor gear? These Suncast deck boxes have a ton of space inside, look great, and of course, double as overflow seating for your next barbecue. Both are are down to great low prices, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, and are joined by a screen enclosure for even less that can serve some of the same functions.

You can extend the life of your about-to-go-bad herbs by repurposing them into their dried forms or DIY jerky with a food dehydrator.



Using low heat (100 to 160 degrees) to draw out moisture, a dehydrator can really save you money by allowing you to make your own dried herbs, jerky, mushrooms, fruit rolls, soup mixes, potpourri, and more.

Anker’s LC90 flashlight puts out an eye-watering 900 lumens, is IP65 water resistant, and can recharge over USB. So for $21, why have you not already ordered a bunch of them?



Contigo, purveyor of your longtime favorite travel mug, now makes a vacuum insulated water bottle as well, and you can grab one for an all-time low $15 today. The Autospout Ashland can keep your drink cold for up to 12 hours, and its lid includes a pop-up straw and a cover to keep dirt away when it’s closed. Plus, it just looks really nice. Get the red (sorry, “Sangria”) version for just $15 today.

Store all your snacks, dry foods, liquids, and pretty much anything else you can think of in this highly-rated 10-piece set of airtight containers for just $42, the best price we’ve ever seen. For context, that would be a good price on OXO’s equivalent 5-piece set.

The classic, iconic Bodum Brazil french press is only $14 today when you clip the $6 coupon. French press is our readers’ favorite way to make coffee, and this model’s 4-star review average speaks for itself.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and right now, there are three 20% off deals on three different Cabeau pillows.



First, is the Cabeau Air Evolution Pillow, the classic inflatable travel pillow but with ergonomic neck and chin support. Right now, it’s just $16.

Next is the step up, with the Cabeau Evolution Microbead Pillow also $16.



Or, upgrade even further with the cool version, which has a big vent in the middle to prevent neck sweat. At $48, it’s also 20% off today.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked theInstant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $100 today, or $20 less than usual. The sleeker Instant Pot Ultra was the same price earlier in the week, but this is still a great deal if you missed out.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, Instant Pot is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too, so it’ll be one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Amazon’s Wickedly Prime trail mixes are actually really good, and you can save on a couple of them today right now. Just note that some varieties can only be ordered through Prime Pantry, while others can be shipped like regular Amazon orders.

Whether you’re an avid outdoorsman or doomsday prepper, this $16 filtering straw (use promo code DEALFTR5) lets you suck down 400 gallons of water from just about any source.

You probably can always need a new laptop backpack, and this one has multiple features to make your commute easier and safer. This $20 bag (with promo code 510FP196) has a hidden laptop compartment in the back of the backpack that “provides easy access to the laptop directly” and the zipper can easily be locked.

Let the power of steam clean your bathroom and kitchen with this Bissell steam shot hard-surface cleaner. It’s designed to get dirt out of tile grout and soap scum out of showers and tubs. It even comes with seven attachments to help you clean hard-to-reach places, like all the nooks and crannies around your stove and sinks. h/t Susan Richarte

Image: ThermoWorks

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

If you’ve watched daytime TV in the last few months, you’ve seen Gotham Steel pans. Now, you can try one out yourself for just $10.



Despite the fact that it has the word “steel” in the name, the cooking surface is actually a nonstick ceramic, which won’t be as prone to flaking as teflon, can stand up to sustained 500 degree temperatures in the oven, and is also dishwasher safe.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over hundreds of items from “big brands,” which in this case includes Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Just select the brand from the top of the landing page, and then you can filter by item type and gender.

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

We don’t all have the motivation to schlep to the gym every day, but you can keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2.5 to 50 pounds in 2.5 pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin. It’s like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $230 deal is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, so be sure to get this deal before it’s all swoled out.

Luminoodle’s LED rope lights are the coolest way to illuminate your campsite or patio, and you can snag the 10' XL model for just $25 on Amazon today. The strand includes hooks to hang from branches, and magnets to attach to a car, and the whole thing runs off of USB, meaning you can plug it into a portable battery pack for all-night lighting. You can even stuff the whole thing inside the included pouch to use it as a lantern.

Advertisement

Note: It looks like there’s a lot of exclusions, but the code does work on things. I promise.

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $6 when you use the code ALPUMGGO, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.



h/t rowan6489

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Newbury Mills has quickly become one of our favorite shirt makers, with offerings that can be dressed up or down, worn tucked or untucked, and with or without a tie. They also resist wrinkles well and are 100% soft SUPIMA cotton. Our readers can grab three for $99, plus additional shirts for $33 each. Considering one shirt is normally priced over $80, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your entire wardrobe. Just be sure to add at least three to your cart (you can mix and match styles), and use promo code kinja330 at checkout to get the deal.

The latest Star Wars film deserves to be seen in 4K, if only for the scenes set on Crait, and you can grab the 4K Blu-ray for an all-time low $22 on Amazon right now. It also includes a regular Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy too.



Image: Disney

Coco doesn’t have the Oscar for best animated picture yet, but Pixar might as well clear off some shelf space for the trophy. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can order the 4K Blu-ray with a digital copy for $22 right now, which is a solid price for any new release UHD movie, let alone a great one.

$8 Deadpool Movie Ticket Credit with Purchase of an X-Men Movie or TV Season | Amazon

If you’re planning to see the new Deadpool movie in theaters anyway, this deal requires minimum effort. All you have to do is buy a select X-Men digital film or TV season on Amazon, and you’ll get an $8 Fandango credit that you can use on a Deadpool 2 ticket.



Eligible titles start at $8 (Elektra), making them basically free with this promotion, but most (including the first Deadpool) are available for $10. Logan is probably your best movie bet at $11, or you can own and binge the first season of Legion for $9.

Hotline Miami is almost certainly already in your Steam library, but on the off chance that it isn’t, you can grab it for just $2 from Amazon.



The best part of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to go anywhere with you, but you’ll want a good case to keep the device safe and all of your accessories organized. This $8 carrying case has a hard shell, a soft interior, a pocket for accessories, and storage for 14 games, which ought to be plenty for even a long trip.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.

You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are in this post. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

