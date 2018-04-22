A plant Gold Box on Amazon, Sony headphones, discounted Cole Haan shoes, and more of today’s best deals.



It’s 2018, and your headphones don’t need wires anymore. Luckily, Amazon’s offering up Sony’s popular and well-reviewed XB950B1 Bluetooth over-ears for $88, or about $110 less than usual. This particular set of cans includes an extra bass mode that you can turn on or off, and even a smartphone app that you can use to change your audio settings on the fly.



Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get a pair of 6' cables for just $22. It’s one of the best things you’ll buy for yourself this year.



You can also get a single 10' PowerLine+ cable for $13 with code ANKER823, in the color of your choice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ELAC makes some of the most popular home theater gear out there, and you can pick up a pair of B5 bookshelf speakers, an F6 floorstanding speaker, or a S10EQ subwoofer for the best prices ever on Amazon today. All three pieces are from ELAC’s Debut series, which offers exceptional sound for the money, but you can of course mix and match them with speakers you’ve already collected.

Photo: Amazon

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $43 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJABEAT at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.The gold model is down to $65 on Amazon today, an all-time low.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After that Washington Post article came out about millennials and their houseplants, I felt incredibly seen. But, I continue to buy them and care for them (to the best of my ability, which is not that great) and if you want to keep adding to your greenhouse, Amazon has some very easy-to-care-for plants on sale for Earth Day, today only. Ponytail palms, snake plants, rubber plants, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s not much to say about this 3lb+ bag of Reese’s minis, except it’s $15 and probably needs to be in your pantry.

$15's a great price for an Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart plug, but the fact that this one has a couple of USB charging ports too is a nice cherry on top. Just use code CLEVER99 at checkout to save $5.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Roombas have been bopping around our houses for over a decade now, but the Roomba 980 is the first model that might actually be considered “smart.” No wonder our readers named it their favorite robotic vacuum. It’s certainly not cheap at $800, but that’s still $100 less than usual, so if it’s been on your wish list, this would be a great time to buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t stand yard work, and Amazon’s discounting several GreenWorks tools in today’s Gold Box to make it just a little easier.



Battery-powered tools like these require much less maintenance than gasoline alternatives, and at these prices, they make more financial sense as well. Inside, you’ll find blowers, edgers, saws, and even a full-sized mower to trim your grass and beat back hedges. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Having a set of glass food containers is always a good idea, especially for meal prep and leftovers. Pack this 7-piece set into your fridge, or in your commuting bag, for just $40.

Image: Amazon

This table lamp may not have LED lights or be able to charge your phone, but it’s touch sensitive and has a full RGB spectrum. Use the code AUKEYTL6 at checkout and add one of these to your nightstand and make your bedroom into a disco.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $225 on the new, advanced Wave mattress (which is going to get more expensive starting next week, so you’re basically stacking discounts). Just use promo code NUMBERONE at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have the weekend, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on three different versions today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the standard Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep. $32 is $8 less than usual, and you can pick any color you want.

Or, for $48 (down from $60), you can opt for the version with a built-in air vent to keep your neck cool. I don’t find it to be quite as supportive as the original, but nobody likes a sweaty neck.

If you’re on a budget, there’s also a 20% discount on the brand new Cabeau Evo. This one uses microbead fill instead of memory foam. I haven’t tried it, but I imagine it’s not quite as comfortable as memory foam, and it definitely won’t compress for easy packing, but you can’t argue with that price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Okay, this is genius. It looks just like a regular patio umbrella, and at $49, it’s priced similarly to a regular patio umbrella. But a solar panel built into the top charges a battery that powers an array of LEDs on the underside, so it can light up your patio once the sun goes down. Just use promo code BESTCHOICE3299 at checkout to save.



Photo: Amazon

Let’s be honest: You probably won’t do as good a job grooming your dog as a professional might. But at $27, this Wahl clipper set costs less than a single trip to the groomer, so it might be worth learning the trade.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $130 today. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe has a squeaky-clean 4.3 star review average from over 11,000 customers, and while this price isn’t an all-time low, it is the best deal we’ve seen this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like RXBAR’s mint chocolate flavor, Amazon will ship you a dozen bars for under $20 today, if you use Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel after your first order, unless you want to keep receiving them (which you very well might!).



Photo: Amazon

A good hand vacuum is just one of those things every home needs, if only for cleaning up quick messes without plugging in a full-sized vacuum, or vacuuming up car seats where a real vacuum can’t reach. This one from Black & Decker is just $30 today, the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $22 rack (with code NJ4JBOD8) looks to solve that with two tiers of drying racks, built-in clothes hangers, and a fold-up design that allows it to fit into the corner beside your washing machine when not in use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $7 fan has a built in battery pack, so you can use it outdoors, or fold it up and set it on your desk at work. Depending on the speed, that battery pack will last you between three and 10 hours, and since it uses USB, it’s easy to recharge in a pinch. Just be sure to use promo code G7QIHIW7 at checkout to save 50%.

“Flossing” with a Waterpik is easier, and arguably more effective at cleaning in between your teeth than traditional floss. This discounted Waterpik Whitening Professional Water Flosser adds on to the usual benefits by whitening your teeth as well.

You add whitening tablets to the sprayer, so your teeth will gradually whiten the more you use it. After the $10 off coupon, today’s price of $70 is the lowest we’ve seen ever seen.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Upgrade your current pitcher to this 5-cup Brita. It’s just $18 today after you clip the $2 off coupon (Turquoise only )and, with its larger capacity, you’ll have to refill it less often. Unfortunately, it won’t stop your bad roommate from consistently leaving it empty on the kitchen counter.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you aren’t freaked out by privacy concerns of DNA testing kits (basically, they may sell anonymized genetic data, but not personally identifiable data), the tests are getting better, and 23andMe’s are on sale today.

Both the Health + Ancestry (which now has FDA approval to test for breast cancer risk factors) and Ancestry (which is a lot more precise than it used to be) are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. I probably wouldn’t buy one as a gift, but if you want to try one yourself, these are great prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

At some point, it’ll be continuously warm enough to hike, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Take 25% off all the apparel they carry, or if you need to re-up on your gear, it’s all 20% off too during their Friends & Family sale. Just use the code FRIENDS at checkout. It’s like Christmas for the outdoorsy people in your life.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Cole Haan removed the $175+ threshold, so it’s now 30% off any order.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now that the weather’s nice enough to exercise outdoors (or at least tell yourself that you will), Nordstrom Rack’s running a pretty solid sale on Adidas gear. Pick up new sneakers for men and women, plus apparel for men and women as well. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s a good time to stock up on basics to throw on for the gym, or running errands.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take up to 65% off a bunch of jackets, vests (including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Vest), and more from their Web Specials section. Use the code MHWAPR65 and checkout to get the discount. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This Sunday’s big Kindle ebook sale is all about best-sellers and book club favorite titles for a just a few bucks each. All told, there are 31 books to choose from, all of which are under mostly $5 including Breakthrough, An Innocent Client, and more.

Screenshot: Humble

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.

I know people get excited over the extended cut of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but the theatrical version is an absolute steal at $12, and won’t require you to take a week off of work to watch it. That’s the best price we’ve seen since the holidays, when it briefly dropped to $6.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Game of Thrones may not be coming back until 2019, but winter can come into your living room sooner with this 4-D puzzle from Cityscape. Spread Westeros across your coffee table and plot out the 1400+ piece puzzle, with 65 different of the show’s building and structures that stand tall off of the puzzle itself.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kotaku

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $45 on PS4 and Xbox One right now, the best deal we’ve seen so far.

While you may mess up a critical plot point of an epic franchise, you can pick up this droid littleBits set and make your own R2 unit the way you want. These sets are basically like if LEGO and K’nex had a baby and added a battery. A bunch of you bought these around the holidays, but today’s price is the best Amazon’s ever listed.

4-Pack LED Shuttlecocks | $6 | Amazon

I will always post any badminton-related deal for an excuse to embed the Mary Carillo rant, which nearly 15 years later remains the zenith of all sports commentary. But seriously, LED shuttlecocks are a great idea, and these are super-cheap.

God of War [Digital] | $54 | Green Man Gaming

God of War is out today, and if you own a PS4, you should absolutely play it. If you avoided the 20% preorder discount because you prefer to buy digitally, or if you just want to be able to play it this weekend without waiting for delivery, Green Man Gaming is taking 10% off digital copies right now.

