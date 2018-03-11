Suck up deals on a Bissell PowerLifter, a refurbished gaming monitor, additional 20% off Backcountry clearance item, and more.



TOP TECH DEALS

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. You can save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556, which brings this down to an all-time low $32.

Samsung’s stunning QLED gaming monitor is more affordable than you think, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.



The Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dots. You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on a less expensive LCD panel.

This particular display is 32", curved, offers 2560x1440 resolution, and most importantly for gamers, boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. Get it for $430 from Woot, while it lasts.

Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Especially when they’ll only set you back $14 with promo code 27R526JX.

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are down to the best prices ever for Prime members.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $25, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Just note that you’ll only see these prices at checkout if you’re a Prime member.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.

While it’s not a true standing desk lift—you’d want the monitor to be significantly higher than your keyboard for extended use—this height and angle-adjustable AmazonBasics stand can do a lot to improve your laptop’s ergonomics whether you’re sitting or standing. It normally costs $50, but today, it’s just $38.



At $25 with code EDEWLTBX, this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

There’s a place for giant USB battery packs, but that place is not your pocket. For a quick charge while walking around, it’s worth owning a smaller USB battery as well, and this 5,000mAh model from Anker is down to $14 after you clip the 10% coupon on the page.



That’s a bit larger than most “lipstick-style” battery packs on the market, and should give any smartphone out there at least one full charge.

If you already use a magnetic smartphone car mount, you can put that plate behind your phone to use at your desk with UGREEN’s gorgeous stand. Normally $11-$12, you can get it for just $9 with promo code PAQCE2CP today. I have a similar product sitting on my desk right now, and absolutely love it.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $24, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (with code MINISG20), about as small as these things can possibly be.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.



Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



You can choose from an RGB or plain white strip today on Amazon for $12 or less, and if that’s too long for your TV, you can actually cut it to length.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

If you use Lysol products, there’s no reason not to pick up Amazon’s Lysol Dash button today. It’ll only cost you $2 (today only), and the first time you use it, you’ll save $5 on whatever Lysol product you configured it to order, so it’s basically just a convoluted cleaning product discount.



If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $79 (about $20 less than usual), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $25 rack looks to solve that with two tiers of drying racks, built-in clothes hangers, and a fold-up design that allows it to fit into the corner beside your washing machine when not in use.

Replace your worn out towels and grab a few new sets from Amazon today. These Utopia 8-piece towel sets are all around ~$22 today, which is a few dollars less than usual. And they’re Amazon’s best-selling towel set, so chances are they’re pretty nice.

Outsource not one chore, but two with this discounted vacuuming and mopping robot. It will has a 4-star rating with over 2,000 reviews, and it’s just $150 with promo code QX4X7VZD.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $130 | Amazon

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $160 | Amazon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, or at the very least keep you warm and cozy all winter long, and you can score all-time low prices on both a 15 and 20 pound model today on Amazon. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Mpow will sell you two for $17 today with code DM6C74VS. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.

OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing night lights have long been popular among our readers for lighting up dark closets, hallways, and cabinets, and you can get two of them for just $12 today.



These particular T-02 lights are pleasantly warm tinted, which is especially nice at night when you’re stumbling to the bathroom but don’t want to blast your eyes with blue light. Just use promo code YR2EJ335 at checkout to save a few bucks.

These highly-rated air-freshening bags contain activated charcoal, and are believed to remove funky smells, mold, and bacteria from the air without harmful chemicals or fragrances. This deal is on a 5-pack of bags, so you can spread them around your house, throw one in a gym bag, and one in your car.

Unlike other air fresheners, these last for a full two years before needing to be replace. These typically sell for $25+, and are discounted to $22 today.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Backcountry’s massive clearance section is all an additional 20% off today, so you can save on winter gear for next year, camping supplies like tents and sleeping bags, and more. You’ll be able to see the additional discount at checkout.

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until March 19, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.

There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and a lot more. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $34 pillow includes four rotating massage nodes and infrared heating, though you’ll have to plug it into the wall, unlike Mynt’s more expensive battery-operated massagers. But even so, it’s better than using the gross massage chairs at your local mall.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $33 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades (a $25 value) for just $33 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $2 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 20% from all their clothing, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout to see your total descend.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

If you’re trying to become a better employee, entrepreneur, student, or just generally a more organized person, Amazon is discounting a bunch of ebooks that might be able to help you do that. All $5 or less, this sale includes titles about how to influence others, manage your day-to-day, remember more and a lot more, so check out the full sale before it’s too late.

Humble’s latest bundle features over 18 DIY instructional books and magazines from Make:. As the publication’s name might suggest, most of these focus on teaching you the skills you need to run science experiments, build model rockets, design drones, or even build a better home. As always, you can name your own price, but the titles are spread across four different price tiers.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Soccer season has officially begun, so if you’re in need of some new gear, check out up to 25% soccer nets, balls, practice equipment, and more. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t miss out!

Civilization VI made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $24 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon lists it as the Mac version, but all you’re really buying here is a Steam code, so it’ll work on PC as well. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

While most Nintendo Switch carrying cases are designed for people using the console in portable mode, this AmazonBasics case is large enough to carry the dock and cables as well, so you could set it up at your friend’s house, or in a hotel room. $14 is an all-time low.



Nyko’s Power Pak just about doubles your Switch’s battery life without adding too much bulk, and you can pick it up for just $25 today on Amazon, one of the best prices ever. From a sheer price-per-mAh standpoint, an external battery pack and a USB-C cable would probably get you more juice for your money, but this is an ideal solution if you don’t want to futz with wires.



Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

