Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual. I have this exact card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $50 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code KINJAP34.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Rechargeable batteries only really work if you have...a charger. $15 today gets you four of our readers’ favorite AAs, plus a charger that can accommodate them and rechargeable AAAs. Add in some of Eneloop’s C and D spacers, and it’s effectively a universal charger.



Today’s price is the best we’ve seen all year, but Eneloop deals rarely last long.

Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Verizon just kicked off a big sale offering up to 50% off the latest and greatest phones when you trade in another device. As you might expect, there are a lot of caveats, and Lifehacker broke them all down here. But if you have an eligible device to trade in, and don’t mind sticking with Verizon for two years, this could be a great opportunity.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Update: Now even cheaper, just $53 with promo code KINPB058

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve never deep-cleaned your carpets, you’re in for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person (not to mention a pet) can track into a home. At $75 (about $25 less than usual), this discounted BISSELL TurboClean is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



At just 12 pounds, this is Bissell’s lightest carpet cleaner by a fairly wide margin, but it still carries a 4 star review average. Just remember that this deal is part of an Amazon Gold Box, so it’s only available today.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve seen these cinema light boxes on Pinterest, and now, you can buy your own for an all-time low $18 (after clipping the 10% coupon), complete with black letters, color letters, and even a bunch of emojis. I suggest writing inappropriate things, and seeing how long it takes your family to notice.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pick up a new drill and 75-piece accessory kit for just $40 on Woot today. That’s about $11 less than its Amazon price and $20 less than Home Depot.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog hammock from AmazonBasics looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. We’ve posted deals on a few of these before, but AmazonBasics’ is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

Image: Home Depot

If a lack of storage space has been holding you back from organizing your home, store up some savings on this Home Depot sale. It includes a variety of shelving units, in-cabinet drawers, rolling carts, and more. But, these deals will only last until the end of the day, so grab these while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It may be time for a new reader poll, because Cabeau just improved our readers’ favorite travel pillow, and the new model just got its first discount ever.



The Cabeau Evolution S3 is the same shape, and made of the same memory foam material, as the standard Evolution. The only significant difference is the inclusion of two adjustable straps on the back that can hook into airplane seat headrests to keep the pillow (and thus, your noggin) in place as you drift off to sleep. You can even choose to position the pillow below the headrest (as pictured) to support your neck, or directly in front of it to surround your head.

The S3 is regularly priced at $40, the same as the standard Evolution, so there’s really no reason not to choose it, as far as I can see. Today’s $30 deal is also about as cheap as the old model ever gets, so I wouldn’t wait around for a better deal. Safe travels!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.

They may not look quite as tasty as Tide Pods (due to a lack of artificial dyes or brighteners), but Amazon’s Presto! brand laundry pods are a lot cheaper today (even with a Tide Pod sale going on), at just $14 for 90. That’s down from the usual $20. And with a 94% USDA certified biobased formula, you can actually feel good about doing laundry.

Clip the 15% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. You can divide them up into little snack-sized bags, or if you’re having a bad day, follow Lauren’s method:



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare $5 discount on a collection of 12 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gorilla ladders are some of the most highly regarded out there, and when it comes to buying ladders, you don’t want to skimp. This 22' model can support nearly 400 pounds, and can be used in a ton of different positions to suit your needs. At $99 from Home Depot, it’s an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



The GlowBowl Fresh fits on just about any toilet, is motion activated, and can even output 13 different colors of light at five different brightness levels. This particular model also includes an integrated air freshener, which just makes sense. It normally sells for about $15, and is worth every penny, but you can pick one up from Amazon right now for $12.

Just note that it runs off AAA batteries, so we recommend picking up rechargeables if you don’t already own them.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code 4STI6479, matching a deal we saw on it back in February.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Image: Amazon

If you’re into to getting a better toothbrush, but don’t necessarily need it to connect to Bluetooth, map your mouth, or solve calculus problems, than this powerful Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum might be the one for you.

It’s just $90 in today’s Gold Box, down from its usual $140, and has 9 cleaning modes (including a whitening mode), and is believed to remove 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Your dentist will thank you.

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 13" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $30 with code 87BBGSST.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 more samples of high-end men’s grooming supplies for $20, plus a $20 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of fancy shaving cream, toothpastes, colognes, and more for free.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Image: Amazon

This Sunday’s big Kindle ebook sale is all about nonfiction, with a nice mix of historical accounts and self-help titles for a just a few bucks each. All told, there are 39 books to choose from, but we dropped a few of the most popular options in this post.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Jim Cooke (GMG)

The biggest winner of the 2018 Academy Awards is just $10 to own digitally today, courtesy of Amazon. Spoiler alert: She fucks the fish man.



But seriously, The Shape of Water is a very good movie. Check out the A.V. Club’s review if you’re on the fence.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Expand to the seas with a very rare discount on this Settles of Catan expansion pack, Seafarers. It will allow you build islands off the coast of the mainland, and add a little complexity to the game. Today’s price is within a $1 of Amazon’s all-time low, so add this to your game collection before the thieves take it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chronology is a pretty great premise for a party card game. From Amazon’s description:



Think you know which came first – the invention of mayonnaise or decaffeinated coffee? Lincoln’s Gettysburg address or John Deere’s first plow? Test your knowledge with Chronology by Buffalo Games – the game of all time! Build your own timeline of cards. Someone will read you a historical event from a card. You decide where that event falls in your timeline. If you are right, keep the card and your timeline grows. The first player to build a timeline of 10 cards wins!

Get it for just $15 on Amazon today, the best price of the year.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

