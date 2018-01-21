Pick up deals this Sunday on adjustable dumbbells, a Star Wars droid inventor kit, a USB-C adapter, and more.

Top Tech Deals

There will come a day that all USB ports are USB-C ports, but until then, you’re gonna need some dongles. This USB-C hub features three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.



VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter | $13 | Amazon | With code LTF8BHJS

If you own an older vehicle, you probably don’t have Bluetooth. Hell, you might not even have an AUX jack. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stream music, podcasts, and phone calls wirelessly to your stereo.



Just plug this $13 transmitter (with code LTF8BHJS) into your car’s power outlet (it has two built-in USB ports so you can still charge your phone), find an empty radio station, connect your phone over Bluetooth, and stream away.

Refurb Kindle Paperwhite | $80 | Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $80 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Refurb Fire TV Stick | $30 | Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours by buying a certified refurb today on Amazon. They don’t always sell refurbs of this thing, but when they do, they’re usually priced at $35, so you’re doubling your savings today.

Vansky Amplified HDTV Antenna | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 3IX5Y4GD | Also available in Clear with the same code

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss the Blake Bortles vs. Case Keenum Super Bowl, you can watch it in HD with this $14 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code 3IX5Y4GD brings it down to just $14, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

Qi Wireless Charging Stand | $16 | Amazon | Promo code U2DTPOJV

Whether you’re an iPhone owner who finally gets to enjoy wireless charging, or you’ve had it for years with your Android devices, this discounted Qi stand will charge and prop up your device. And with two charging coils built in, it’ll even work when you lay down your phone in landscape mode.



10% cash back with Chase Freedom and Chase Pay | Best Buy | Maximum $300 in purchases. Promotion expires February 4

The Chase Freedom is a no-fee, cash back credit card that pairs exquisitely with the Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve, and its current 5% bonus for mobile wallet usage is even better right now if you shop at Best Buy.



From now until February 4, you’ll get 10% cash back when you check at at a physical Best Buy store using the Chase Pay app and your Freedom Card (up to $300 in purchases). That’s basically a 10% discount on everything Best Buy sells, and as we’ve mentioned before, you can transfer those points to a Sapphire account to get even more value. Just as a baseline, the 3,000 points you earn from spending $300 at Best Buy would be worth $45 in direct travel bookings if you have a Sapphire Reserve, or $37.50 if you have the Preferred.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set | $251 | Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your pots and pans, this Calphalon nonstick cookware set is about $30 - $50 less than usual, bringing the price down to $251.

Set of 3 Non-stick Grill Mats Reusable Grilling Mats | $3 | Amazon | Use code HVSBSORB



Incredibly cheap and useful, this 3-pack of grill mats will prevent half your dinner from falling through the grates, and will cost you just $3 with code HVSBSORB.

Dr. Meter OBD2 Wi-Fi Code Scanner | $12 | Amazon | Promo code WP6ATP2M

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less, connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.



The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark | $8 | Williams Sonoma | Promo code HOLIDAY

Williams Sonoma’s Peppermint Bark is so good, even Drew Magary really only has nice things to say about it. If you can’t bring yourself to spend $30 on a pound of the stuff though, they’re clearing out their unsold 2017 inventory at about $8 per pound when you use code HOLIDAY. I suggest buying enough to last you all year.



Cabeau Evolution Travel Pillow | $32 | Amazon

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

These pillows almost never go on sale, so if you have any holiday travel plans on the horizon, you won’t want to miss out on this one.

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $8, you can grab a 3-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code FKDVQ5KX.

This soap dispenser is made by Simplehuman, the company that makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, the only paper towel holders that don’t suck, next level shower caddies, and a bunch of other beautiful and functional pieces for your home. The caveat is that their products are normally pretty expensive and very rarely do they put anything on sale.

But, today they’re discounting this touch-free soap dispenser, which, among other special features, has a no-drip valve, so you don’t have to deal the gross crusty soap thats gets stuck to most other pumps. It normally sells for $40, but is just $35 today, which yes, is still maybe a little pricey for a soap dispenser, but it’s worth it if you’re in the market for an upgrade.

Weighted Blanket | $135 | Amazon | Promo code WE66O98C

Update: The $140 blanket sold out, but here’s a larger 15 pound blanket for even less. Just be sure to use promo code WE66O98C at checkout to get the deal.

It’s the winter, so you’re probably feeling anxious and tired, a general malaise if you will. If you need a break from all the craziness and just can’t get your brain to turn off for one second, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. This one is down to $140 once you clip the $10 off coupon, which is an all-time low. Just trust me on this one.

Update: These are even cheaper today, just $29.

Unlike those disposable hand warming packets, this $35 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for six hours, then can be charged with the included USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 5200 mAh USB battery pack. Today’s price is the lowest it’s ever been, so pick this up before it cools down.



Snickers Slice & Share Candy Bar | $8 | Amazon | After 20% coupon

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Save $2 by clipping the coupon on the page. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route, not that most of the country would need them right now.



The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is back down to $13 on Amazon. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



Cylen Seat Cushion | $14 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Amazon’s newest sample box is packed with single serve tea and coffee drinks - at least six of them, for $10. That might not sound like a tremendous deal on its face, but it also comes with a $10 Amazon credit to spend on full-sized orders of select beverages (see them all here), so assuming you spend that, it’s like getting the samples for free.



Ka-Bar Tactical Spork | $6 | Amazon

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $7 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Speedo Apparel and Accessories | Amazon

Ah, the smell of chlorine. If you’re looking to take up a new swimming hobby or just upgrade the stuff you have, Amazon is putting enough Speedo swimwear and accessories on sale today to fill an Olympic-sized pool. You can pick up men’s swimsuits for as low as $18, women’s for $34, and a whole bunch of kick boards, goggles, and all that good stuff. This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so flip kick your way over here before time runs out.

They aren’t mesh, but these premium cotton boxer briefs from David Archy are worth it. Pick up a 4-pack for $21, or check out their other offerings in pajamas and women’s underwear as well. All premium cotton, all under $27.

If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $100 price tag is an all-time low by nearly $20, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

Gone are the days where you started sweating just getting dressed in the moring (hopefully). It’s time to deal with single digit weather. Columbia is giving you 35% off select styles, no code needed, during their Winter Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, boots, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.



And, if you go ham and spend over $125, you’ll get a $30 gift card.

Update: Now down to $50.

It might be a little cold right now, but once the weather turns you’re going to want to find the nearest (preferably relatively calm) body of water and start paddling with this $54 kayak. It’s inflatable, so don’t need a ton of storage space or a big car to transport it. It even comes with everything you need, like the oar and air pump, add in a life jacket an you’re good to go.

Extra 25% off sale styles | Saucony | Use code GET25

You’ve probably been gearing up to get running outside for a few weeks now, but if you were looking for an excuse to pick up new running shoes, here it is. Use the code GET25 and Saucony will knock off 25% from their entire sale section, shoes, outerwear, t-shirts, and more included. Now, there’s no excuse not to get your gear in check.

Up to 60% off select items | Benefit

Free shipping of orders $35+ | Benefit | Use code SALE35

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their Winter Sale, with up to 60% off some really awesome, including their cult-favorite They’re Real mascara, Hoola Bronzer, and more. Plus, once you hit $35 (which won’t be too hard), use the code SALE35 and get free shipping.

While this Sperry Sale may not include their ever-popular Top-Siders, up to 60% off select boots is a great way to deal with the remaining Winter Weather Advisories that seem to pop up unexpectedly. There are tons of options from ankle to knee-high and even some weatherproof options for those days you don’t feel like breaking out the snow or rain boots.

Top Media Deals

HIstory Kindle Book Sale | $1 - $4 | Amazon

If the present is a little bit too much for you right now, escape to the past with history Kindle books, all $4 or less. For example, you can get The Woman Who Smashed Codes for $3, the story of the pilgrims for $2, and the story of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis for $3.

Spend the $5 now on this Sandlot Blu-ray so you won’t regret it FOR-EV-ER, FOR-EV-ER, FOR-EV-ER! It is an Add-on Item, but it’s worth it not to end up bobbing for apples in the toilet (and liking it).



The Wrinkle in Time Quintet Boxed Set | $11 | Amazon

Read Madeline L’Engle’s book before the highly-anticipated, star-studded A Wrinkle In Time movie comes out this March. This $11 box set includes all five paperback books in the series, which I’m sure will also be movies soon enough.

The latest Humble comics bundle is all about Attack On Titan, with volumes 1-22 of the main series, plus a guidebook, an art book, and some spin-off series split across four different price tiers. You can get started with the first five volumes for as little as $1, or unlock everything starting at $18, and as always, a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Top Gaming Deals

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit | $81 | Amazon

While you may mess up a critical plot point of an epic franchise, you can pick up this droid littleBits set and make your own R2 unit the way you want. These sets are basically like if LEGO and K’nex had a baby and added a battery. A bunch of you bought these around the holidays, but today’s price is within $2 of the best we’ve seen.



Preorder Nintendo LABO Robot Kit | $80 | Amazon

Nintendo’s weird new LABO kits are up for preorder on Amazon for $80 (Robot Kit) and $70 (Variety Kit), and if you want them on their April 20 launch day, I’d recommend ordering it now. LABO kits are basically just fancy pieces of cardboard, so one would hope that we won’t see Nintendo’s signature supply shortages, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.

AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case | $20 | Amazon

While most Nintendo Switch carrying cases are designed for people using the console in portable mode, this AmazonBasics case is large enough to carry the dock and cables as well, so you could set it up at your friend’s house, or in a hotel room. It’s been as low as $16 in the past, but $20 is $10 less than usual.



While it’s not perfect, Firewatch tells a solid story through one of the most beautiful game environments you’ve ever seen, and you can download it to your Xbox One for $10 today, or 50% off.



LEGO Apollo Saturn V | $120 | Amazon

LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon has it for its $120 MSRP right now, which is honestly a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.



The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



Next month’s early access game just just went live, and it’s a doozy. You get Civilization VI, plus the Australian and Viking civilization and scenario packs, all for just $12. You could even cancel your account immediately after downloading the games (not that we’d recommend it, for all of the reasons detailed above), and they’d be yours to keep. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest Civ game.

