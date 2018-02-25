Discounted Razer Blade gaming laptops, an affordable 4K monitor, and David Archy essentials lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $230, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

The full-sized Fire TV (which is still pretty tiny) is more of the same, but supports 4K and HDR, making it more future-proof for just $10 more. You can also bundle an HDTV antenna for an extra $5.

In terms of specs, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a pretty close match for the Fire TV, but with access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.

It’s no flagship, but $160 is still a fantastic price for an LG phone with a 5.5" IPS display, 3GB of RAM, a 13 MP camera, and expandable storage. It’s Amazon’s Prime-exclusive version of the Q6, which does include a few preinstalled Amazon apps, but it no longer includes lockscreen ads.



If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:

Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

This inexpensive, compact sound bar probably isn’t ideal for your main home theater—it’s only two channels, and doesn’t have a subwoofer—but for $56, it would be a massive upgrade for, say, a kitchen or bedroom where you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. It’s also wall-mountable, and will also work as a big, loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone.



You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $20-$32 today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad and RGB backlighting, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless and lacks any lights. Just be sure to note the promo codes in the image caption.

Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $45 with code BDCAMEC2.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the new PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and several models are cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



If you prefer a traditional dash mount, the popular One Touch 3 is just $16. Or, get the slightly smaller One Touch 2 for $13. The coolest mount of all though converts your unused CD slot into a mount, and that one is also down $13.

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $12 with promo code BEST9811. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s 10W charging pad is still on sale for $18 as well with promo code ANKER253. That’ll charge compatible Android phones faster than the $12 model, but iPhones should charge at the same speed either way. That said, the 10W pad is thinner and includes better indicator lights, so it might be worth the extra $6 even for Apple devotees.

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG SJ9 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 5.1.2 with a $100 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The SJ9 costs at least $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $450. That’s the best price for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the full starter kit for $50 today, or $10 less than usual.



The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables to suit your taste. You’re not going to feed a family with this thing, but it’s generally pleasant to look at, and nothing beats the feeling of using home-grown ingredients in your cooking.

A heat gun probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’s definitely worth having one in your toolbox; just look at a few of the ideas from Lifehacker below. This model is a bit more expensive than some others we’ve seen, but it has three temperature settings (including a 122 degree cool-down mode), and four attachments to help you channel the heat properly for different jobs. Just be sure to use promo code V38KRBQK at checkout to save $9.



There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with promo code WV9KZM99), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Never worry about forgetting your keys with this Schlage touchscreen deadbolt. It doesn’t connect to your phone or Wi-Fi, but it does have a built-in alarm system, solid 4.3-star rating, and an all-time-low price that’s $100 less than usual.

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is the best way to hold your favorite drink, and this massive 40 ounce Thermos can keep a beverage hot or cold for a whopping 24 hours straight. Name brand or not, $20 is a fantastic price for any vacuum-insulated container of this size.

Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

Breville’s excellent Smart Ovens don’t go on sale often, but Amazon’s currently offering solid discounts on several different models today.



You can take your pick of the space-saving Smart Oven Mini, the mid-sized 650XL, or the massive and convection-equipped 800XL. None of these prices are as good as what we saw around Black Friday, but otherwise, they’re very sold deals.

I got the 650XL as a wedding gift a few years ago, and it’s still one of my favorite and most-used pieces of kitchen equipment. Cooking for two, I use it as my main oven for almost all of my recipes, as it preheats significantly faster than a real oven, and doesn’t heat up my entire home.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, the Breville Quick Touch microwave is also on sale for $200.

These $7 gloves (with promo code XJZ2UX6N) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal won’t last long!

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 36 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



It’s probably not something you have an immediate use for, but it’s definitely worth keeping a simple bar clamp in your tool box, and this one is down to just $8 today, an all-time low.



By way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Use promo code MJQ9HTQX, and you’ll get the vacuum for $240, a $60 discount. But if you want a really good deal, add the vacuum and a Eufy Genie to your cart, and enter the promo code above and 66DWJHE9, to save the $60 plus get the Genie for free (a $35 value).

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take an extra 40% off every home good that’s already on sale. That includes decor, furniture, bedding, even flatware. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to leave your newly redecorated apartment (though, I don’t blame you).

Pop Chart Lab teamed up with Marvel to illustrate the origin stories of 36 different heroes on a single poster, and you can save 20% by preordering with promo code EXSALESIOR. That 20% applies whether you buy the poster by itself, or if you add on a frame or panel mount, so this could make a great gift for that friend or family member who’s already seen Black Panther six times.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

David Archy has emerged as one of our readers’ favorite underwear manufacturers on Amazon, and they’re featured for the first time ever in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



You’ll find a few different styles of boxer briefs and trunks here, including their moisture-wicking fast-dry boxers (of which I’m a fan), and their incredibly soft micro modal and bamboo offerings as well. Beyond the underwear, the sale also includes tank tops, undershirts, robes, and pajamas, so go ahead and treat yourself.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $220, the best price we’ve seen in months.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym.

You could go to the store every time you run out of shampoo, or you could just buy four bottles of Dove Men+Care for about $19, after clipping the $4.75 coupon on the page. That’ll probably last you nearly a year.

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If you’re cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is 30% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.



Note: if you sign up for the Elevated Members program, you’ll get an extra 10% off.

You might have seen the modern take on Battlestar Galactica, but if you’re curious about the 1978 original, the complete series is remastered, and just $26 on Blu-ray today. That’s a frakking good deal.







Top Gaming Deals

Razer somehow managed to fit powerful gaming components into laptops that are as thin and well-built as MacBook Pros, and you can save big on three different models today.



The 17" model is probably the best deal of the bunch, as it’s down to the lowest price ever on Amazon by $100. But the 14" models (differentiated only by their SSD sizes) are both cheaper than usual as well.

This AccuStrike AlphaHawk Nerf gun is selling for just $16, the lowest price ever. What are you still doing here?



Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

