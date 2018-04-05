Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who prefers to read printed magazines, Amazon is discounting a bunch of 12-month subscriptions to under $10 (with a few exceptions) today. The sale includes Popular Science, Car and Driver, Esquire, Cosmo, a few cooking magazines, and more. Just to note, they do auto-renew after the year ends, so set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want another year.

$7 Popular Science 38 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now