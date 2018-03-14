Assuming you know enough about electrical work to not kill yourself, it’s not a bad idea to keep a wire stripper and crimper in your tool box, and this pair from Tacklife is just $11 with code YM3I4WHC.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Strip and Crimp Wires With This $11 Tool
Assuming you know enough about electrical work to not kill yourself, it’s not a bad idea to keep a wire stripper and crimper in your tool box, and this pair from Tacklife is just $11 with code YM3I4WHC.