NETGEAR N300 Range Extender | $24 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $24, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.