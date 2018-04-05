Graphic: Shep McAllister

An HDTV antenna is an important piece of equipment when you’re cutting the cord, but if you just plug it straight into your TV, you’ll be missing out on a lot of features that you’d come to expect from your cable box. Luckily, for an all-time low $65 today, you can replace a bunch of them with the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect.



Instead of plugging your antenna into your TV, you plug it into this box instead, which lets you stream the content live to any compatible phone, tablet, Apple TV, or game console in your house. It even splits the signal across two tuners, so people can watch two shows at once with a single antenna. And since the box doesn’t connect to your TV directly, it means you can potentially hide your antenna in a closet or something, rather than hanging it in the middle of your living room.

You can enjoy live streaming in your home for free, but for a paltry $35 per year, you’ll unlock a DVR feature and live programming guide too, just like you had with your old cable box. It’s also compatible with Plex’s DVR feature for Plex Pass members, if you’d rather go that route.