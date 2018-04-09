The Fitbit Flex doesn’t have as many advanced sensors as some other Fitbit models. Hell, it doesn’t even have a screen. But it’s tiny, relatively fashionable, water resistant, and will do a fine job of tracking your steps and activity. Verizon currently has it listed for $60, which itself would be a good deal, but once you add it to your cart, you’ll see that price drop to $40. That’s easily the best price we’ve ever seen, but we don’t expect it to last.
Strap On a Fitbit Flex 2 For Just $40
