Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $150 for an Apple Watch Series 1 is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. This deal is only available on the smaller 38mm watch, but we still suspect it will sell out soon.