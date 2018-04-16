Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every modem rental fee you pay to your ISP is padding for their bottom line, and a total rip-off for you. Fortunately, you can buy your own modem for a relatively small upfront cost, and knock a few bucks off your monthly bill.



There used to be a general consensus that Motorola’s SB6141 was the best modem for most cable internet subscribers, but the newer SB6183 supports double the maximum download speeds (686mbps), which is important for future-proofing purposes, if nothing else. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen on a non-refurb, as long as you clip the $7 coupon.