If you’re running low on contacts, or just want to stock up before your prescription expires, you can get 25% off the brand of your choice from Walgreens with promo code VALPAK1.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stock Up On Contact Lenses For 25% Off
If you’re running low on contacts, or just want to stock up before your prescription expires, you can get 25% off the brand of your choice from Walgreens with promo code VALPAK1.