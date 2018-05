Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

You donā€™t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.