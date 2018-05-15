OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stick This Motion-Sensing Light Anywhere In Your House Want For $13
OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.