Graphic: Shep McAllister

On paper, this TP-Link modem is functionally identical to the venerable Motorola Surfboard SB6183, but you can get it for far less; just $45 today, vs. $61 for the Motorola. If you’re still paying your ISP a modem rental fee every month, this should pay for itself in short order. This price is an all-time low, and about $15 less than usual.