Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of Steve Madden styles. Grab boots, sandals, heels, dress shoes, and more for up to 70% off.