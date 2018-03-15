If you’re planning on
fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports for your mobile devices too.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Stay Plugged In While You're Overseas With This $13 Power Adapter
If you’re planning on